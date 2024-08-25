The arrival of the monsoon brings respite from the summer heat but it also heralds a season of challenges for your eyes where the increased humidity, coupled with the damp environment, can lead to a surge in eye ailments. From the irritating conjunctivitis to the potentially serious corneal ulcer, the monsoon can pose significant threats to your ocular health. Don’t let rain ruin your vision: Essential eye care tips for monsoon, to prevent infections (Photo by Flickr)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Palak Macwana, Consultant at Sankara Eye Hospital in Hyderabad, shared, "Conjunctivitis, often casually referred to as "pink eye," is the swelling or inflammation of the conjunctiva, the thin, transparent layer of tissue lining the inner surface of the eyelid and covering the white part of the eye. A stye is a painful red bump on the edge of your eyelid, resembling an acne pimple, caused by a bacterial infection when a tiny oil-producing gland in your eyelash follicle or eyelid skin becomes blocked."

She added, “Dry eyes occur when you're unable to produce enough liquid tears, known as aqueous fluid; this condition, medically termed kerato-conjunctivitis, can be caused by poor blinking habits while reading or looking at a computer screen for long periods, as well as a dry, indoor environment. A corneal ulcer is an open sore on your cornea, primarily caused by infection. Symptoms include a red, watery, and bloodshot eye; severe eye pain; and pus or other eye discharge. A corneal ulcer can lead to vision loss and blindness and is considered a medical emergency.”

Here is the Summary of Common Eye Problems During Monsoon:

Protecting Your Eyes:

Dr Palak Macwana advised, “To take care of your eyes during the monsoon, avoid rubbing them, as this can introduce harmful bacteria or viruses. Always use clean, filtered water for washing your face and eyes to prevent infections. Dampness and stagnant water can create breeding grounds for mosquitoes, leading to eye-related diseases such as dengue fever or malaria. Ensure there is no stagnant water and use mosquito repellents. Avoid sharing personal hygiene items like handkerchiefs and towels to prevent the transmission of infectious bacteria and viruses.”

If you wear contact lenses, Dr Palak Macwana recommended, “Maintain strict hygiene by following proper cleaning and disinfection techniques. Avoid wearing lenses while swimming or in excessively humid conditions. A well-balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals is essential for good eye health, so include foods like carrots, spinach, citrus fruits, almonds, and fish in your diet, and stay hydrated by drinking enough water. Regular eye check-ups are essential, especially during the monsoon, to detect any underlying problems and provide appropriate treatment. If you experience any discomfort, redness, itching, or vision changes, consult an eye specialist immediately.”

To summarise, you may consider the following tips to safeguard your vision during the monsoon -

By following these simple guidelines, we can keep our eyes healthy and bright during the monsoon. Prevention is always better than cure and hence, early detection and treatment are crucial for maintaining good eye health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.