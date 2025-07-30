Cardiologist warns sugar is the ‘silent killer’ causing cholesterol, spiking your insulin, inflaming arteries

When you are about to lose weight or are in the process of shedding some kilos, sugar is the first thing that goes from your diet. But did you know, sugar is not just a hindrance in your fat loss journey; the problems it causes are far more serious? From spiking your insulin to inflaming your arteries, the sweet stuff is doing more harm than you think.

In an Instagram post shared on July 23, Dr Naveen Bhamri, cardiologist, MD, DM, explained how sugar is silently destroying our health, and we don’t even realise it. He wrote, “From spiking your insulin to inflaming your arteries, the sweet stuff is doing more harm than you think. If you’ve been craving sugar daily, it’s time to ask: Is it worth the risk?”

What is the impact of sugar on cardiac health?

Sharing how sugar harms your cardiac health and causes other health ailments, Dr Bhamri wrote, “It’s not just about weight anymore — it’s about survival.”

The cardiologist stressed that if someone were to ask him one thing, which is ‘What is poison for your body?’ He will easily name sugar. According to the cardiologist, sugar is the most dangerous item available on earth. He stated: “It's the most dangerous, because sugar is responsible for increasing your cholesterol levels, it damages your organs by causing a spike in your body, it causes organ injury, leads to insulin resistance, and causes obesity, too.”

“According to me, there should not be sugar in your meals. People often say white sugar is better than brown sugar; I say no sugar,” he added.

Apart from the above-mentioned risks, sugar is also responsible for:

Fatigue

Constant cravings

Increased heart risk

Brain fog

Inflammation everywhere

One test to catch insulin resistance early on

In an Instagram post shared on July 7, Dr Alok Chopra, MBBS and MD (cardiology), said that your blood sugar test isn't telling the full story. Instead, the cardiologist suggested getting a 'comprehensive insulin response test' done, instead of a general blood sugar test. The insulin response test tells you how your body really responds to sugar.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.