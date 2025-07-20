Woman reveals what her body looked like when she had insulin resistance, shares how she reversed it and lost weight

Insulin resistance means that cells in your muscles, fat, and liver don't respond well to insulin. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), insulin is a hormone made by your pancreas, and when your body has insulin resistance, it can lead to increased blood glucose levels, also called blood sugar levels, and weight gain. When Jade had insulin resistance, she had intense hunger pangs with lots of sweet and salty cravings, brain fog, and more. (Pixabay Representative Image)

But, what does a body which has insulin resistance look like? In a post shared on April 29, Jade Rivers, an influencer and health content creator, talked about dealing with insulin resistance and how she managed to reverse it.

What does having insulin resistance mean?

Talking about how her body looked when she had insulin resistance and was on her way to type 2 diabetes, Jade revealed that she had:

Intense hunger pangs with lots of sweet and salty cravings.

After eating, she would get a little bit of energy, and then the energy levels would crash 30 minutes later.

Brain fog.

Excess weight that she couldn't get rid of.

How to reverse your insulin resistance

So, how did she reverse this? Let's find out:

Avoiding a sedentary lifestyle

The first thing she did was be a little less sedentary and a little more active. She added a 5 to 10 minute walk after her meal, which made a huge difference.

Walking more

“Parking a little further away so you have to walk more to get to your store, taking an extra lap in the grocery store, and weight training—the more muscle you have, the more insulin sensitive you become,” she explained.

Intermittent fasting

The next thing she did was intermittent fasting. Instead of eating breakfast and snacks, she focused on two meals: lunch and dinner.

“I minimised my high-carb and high-sugar foods, made sure my first meal of the day was high in protein and healthy fats, and added lots of fibre to each meal—fruits and vegetables. I also supplemented. This helps to balance your blood sugar,” she explained.

Being consistent

Lastly, she stayed consistent. “Progress doesn't always look linear to us, but as long as you never quit, you'll never fail,” she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.