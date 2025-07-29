Health coach shares 3 missing pieces of weight loss in 40s: It's not just about 'eating more protein and walking'

Weight loss tends to become more challenging after the age of 40. The quick results you might have experienced in your 20s through strength training and a protein-rich diet are often harder to achieve as you get older. Addressing this issue, health coach Danaelle A. Mason, who regularly shares valuable tips on weight loss, healthy habits, and sustainable living on her Instagram, discussed the topic in a post shared on June 22. Also read | Woman who lost 36 kgs shares 5 simple steps that helped her drop from XL to XS size: ‘Treat exercise like a job’ Weight loss in 40s is not just about eating more protein and walking.(Pexels)

“Everyone keeps telling you to eat more protein and walk to lose weight in your 40’s, but here’s what they’re not telling you,” Danaelle wrote. The health coach further shared “3 missing pieces that nobody talks about.”

1. When you eat that protein matters

Eating all your protein at dinner isn’t going to cut it. Your body can only use about 25-30g at a time for muscle building. Spread it out - 25g at breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks. This keeps your metabolism firing all day long.

2. The type of walking you’re doing

Not all steps are created equal. Those leisurely strolls around the block? They’re great for stress relief but won’t move the scale. You need to challenge your body - hills, inclines, or interval walking that gets your heart pumping.

3. Your hormones are working against you

This is the big one they never mention... In your 40s, declining estrogen makes your body want to store fat around your middle. All the protein and walking in the world won't fix hormonal resistance. You need strength training to build muscle that burns fat 24/7, plus stress management to keep cortisol in check.

“I spent months spinning my wheels with basic advice until I figured this out. Once I started timing my protein, walking with purpose, and lifting weights 3x per week, everything clicked. The truth? Generic advice doesn’t work for women over 40. Your body has different needs now, and you deserve strategies that actually work for your hormones, not against them,” the health coach explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.