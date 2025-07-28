Woman who lost 36 kgs shares 5 simple steps that helped her drop from XL to XS size: ‘Treat exercise like a job’

Struggling with weight loss can feel overwhelming, especially with so much conflicting advice out there. But sometimes, it's the simplest steps that make the biggest difference. You don't always need expensive plans or extreme routines to see real results. Woman reveals her 5 essential steps for sustainable weight loss. (Instagram/@flexxwithbex)

A woman named Becca lost 36 kgs and often shares insights from her weight loss journey with her Instagram family. In her June 21 post, she revealed 5 simple steps that helped her drop from XL to XS.

1. Treat exercise like a job

Becca explains, "You don't show up, you don't get paid. Schedule your workout like a meeting, put it in your calendar. And if someone asks if you're free during that time, you're not. You're busy. You're working." That mindset shift helped her stay consistent and treat movement as non-negotiable.

2. The scale is not your friend

"The scale is a liar. She's mean. She's just there to hurt your feelings," Becca jokes. She emphasises that weight fluctuates for many reasons, such as water retention, your menstrual cycle, or gaining muscle. Her advice? "Get on that scale, but don't weigh yourself more than once a month. That's it."

3. Build a support system

"I'm not talking about a bunch of friends who run marathons," says Becca. "I mean people around you who are like-minded." For her, that community came from group fitness classes. "When I see someone working hard, I want to work hard too."

4. Find physical activity you actually enjoy

"It doesn't have to be anything crazy," she says. Whether it's hiking, walking, or something new like pickleball, movement should be fun. "I found out I love pickleball. These are sports for all people."

5. All food fits

Becca's final advice, "You can eat whatever you want." She didn't cut out fast food, carbs, or sugar. "I still lost weight eating everything, because all food fits."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.