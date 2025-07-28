This ‘weekend warrior’ workout can lower early death risk by 21% in people with diabetes, says Harvard-led study

Staying physically active is crucial for people with diabetes to manage their condition and boost overall health. While daily workouts are often seen as the gold standard, a new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine reveals that even a "weekend warrior" routine, where all weekly exercise is done in just one or two sessions, can significantly lower the risk of early death in individuals with diabetes. (Also read: AIIMS gastroenterologist shares what to eat for high BP, diabetes, back pain, anxiety and other common health issues ) One or two weekly workouts linked to lower death risk for diabetics.(Unsplash)

Can weekend workouts really lower the risk of early death

According to researchers, diabetics who complete their weekly recommended physical activity in just one or two sessions were 21 percent less likely to die prematurely from any cause compared to those who don't exercise at all. The findings also reveal a 33 percent lower risk of death from heart disease among those who followed this exercise pattern.

Study suggests that diabetics can benefit from 'weekend warrior' workouts.(Pexels)

"These results highlight the value of adaptable exercise routines for individuals with diabetes, as they can help enhance insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control," said lead author Zhiyuan Wu, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston. He added that this is especially beneficial for those who find it challenging to stick to a consistent workout schedule.

According to the researchers, current exercise recommendations suggest that adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week to support overall health. Examples of such activities include brisk walking, leisurely cycling, gentle yoga, ballroom dancing, and basic yard work.

How much exercise is enough

Researchers noted that finding time to exercise regularly can be tough. "Many people face time constraints, so they often squeeze all their weekly physical activity into one or two sessions, a pattern known as the 'weekend warrior' approach," they explained. To explore this, the team analysed data from nearly 52,000 people with diabetes collected between 1997 and 2018 through the CDC's National Health Interview Survey. They compared participants' exercise habits with death records from 2019.

Researchers emphasise the importance of adaptable exercise routines for better health management.(Shutterstock)

The study found that "weekend warrior" workouts not only lowered the risk of early death but were slightly more effective than spreading workouts across the week. Those who exercised one or two times a week had a 21 percent lower risk of death from any cause and 33 percent lower risk from heart disease. In comparison, people who exercised more frequently had a 17 percent and 19 percent reduced risk, respectively.

However, since this was an observational study, it couldn't prove a direct cause-and-effect link. The researchers recommend that future studies track daily physical activity more closely, including movement during work or commuting.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.