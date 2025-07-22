Neurologist shares 5 habits to boost brain development in kids: ‘Encourage physical activity’

A child’s brain is always in a developing stage. Hence, it is essential for parents to provide them with the right nutrition and lifestyle to ensure that brain growth is supported. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Vivek Barun, sr. consultant, neurology and epilepsy, Artemis Hospitals said, “The decisions you make today as a parent, from what they eat to when they sleep, have a big impact on how their brains develop, how well they learn, and how they feel for the rest of their lives.” Also read | Neurologist shares 4 unmissable things parents should know to support healthy brain development in kids Prioritise a brain-friendly diet for the child.(Pexels)

Here’s what the neurologist suggested:

1. Prioritise a brain-friendly diet

Nutrition has a direct effect on how the brain works. To help kids remember things, stay focused, and control their emotions, they need a balanced diet that includes omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants in berries and leafy greens, and iron in lentils and eggs. Stay away from highly processed snacks, sugary drinks, and too much caffeine, as these can make you feel bad and make it hard to pay attention.

2. Encourage physical activity

Exercise makes blood flow to the brain faster, which improves mood and cognitive performance. Things like swimming, biking, running, or even dancing can help you remember and pay attention. Kids should get at least 60 minutes of exercise every day.

Encourage real world play for childen.(Pixabay)

3. Encourage real world play

Too much time in front of screens can slow down brain growth, make it hard to sleep, and hurt your ability to talk. Instead, let kids play with toys, read books, do puzzles, and play games outside to help them think, be creative, and learn. Also read | Simple exercises for better brain development in children

4. Prioritise quality sleep

Sleep is important for remembering things and controlling your emotions. children between the ages of 6 and 12 need 9 to 12 hours of sleep every night. Keep a regular bedtime, cut down on screen time before bed, and make the bedroom a peaceful place to sleep.

5. Foster emotional connection and communication

A child's social and emotional brain grows when they have strong emotional ties and can talk to people easily. Talk to your child often, really listen, and make sure they feel safe. Kids who feel emotionally supported have better brain development and ways to deal with problems. Also read | Brain food important for your kid’s memory and sharpness

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.