Simple exercises for better brain development in children

It is crucial to enhance cognitive functioning in children to enhance their decision-making skills, memory and attention. A recent study conducted by researchers from Waseda University demonstrated the positive impact of light-intensity exercises on children brain. The study demonstrated that short bursts of simple and low-impact workouts can increase blood flow to the prefrontal cortex – the part of the brain that is responsible for important cognitive functioning. Researchers designed a workout routine that can be easily performed in the home or in between classes by children.(Unsplash)

This study can help in enhancing the life quality of children and improve their cognitive functions – especially ones who lead a sedentary lifestyle devoid of much physical movements.

Concerns of brain development in children

It has been observed that about 81 percent of children all over the world do not meet the recommended levels of physical activity on a regular basis. This can significantly affect their cognitive functions and brain development. Usually, existing studies suggest moderate to vigorous exercises for better cognitive development – however, the recent study explains a physical workout that can be easily performed by children.

Study author Takashi Naito, a doctoral student at Waseda University and visiting researcher at the Waseda Institute of Human Performance, said, that they examined the impact of light exercise on cerebral blood flow. Then they designed a workout routine that can be easily performed in the home or in between classes.

The study was conducted on 41 healthy children, across ages in school. They were introduced to several easy exercises that can be performed anywhere. The exercises are, as follows:

Upward Stretch (reaching upward with folded hands)

Shoulder Stretch (stretching one arm across the chest)

Elbow Circles (rotating elbows widely)

Trunk Twist (twisting the upper body)

Washing Hands (rubbing hands together)

Thumb and Pinky (a finger dexterity exercise)

Single-leg Balance (standing on one leg for balance)

Results of the study:

It was observed that when the students performed these exercises, there was increased blood flow to the prefrontal cortex. This increased blood flow is a sign of heightened brain activity, especially in the regions of the brain that are responsible for decision-making, attention, focus and memory.

