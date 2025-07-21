Neurologist shares 4 unmissable things parents should know to support healthy brain development in kids

In a screen-heavy lifestyle of the contemporary world, children are handed phones and gadgets early on. Screens shape their routine majorly, from CoComelon at breakfast to ending the day with a bedtime Peppa Pig watch. While this may calm them and keep them occupied, allowing parents to get on with their work, it silently and dangerously rewires young minds, negatively impacting brain development and, in turn, actively shaping cognitive function, attention span, creativity, and even emotional regulation, for the worse. High screen time in children takes a toll on their overall wellbeing.(Shutterstock)

Dr Elanthiraiyan. G. C, Consultant of Neurology at SRM Global Hospitals, Chennai, shared with HT Lifestyle how important parental intervention is to ensure healthy brain development in children, especially in a world increasingly dominated by screens.

She said, “When it comes to the development of their children's brains, parents should make it a top priority to raise awareness of the ways in which factors such as screen time, play, sleep, and nutrition can have an impact on the development of their children's brains. Balance is essential. Digital media can be a valuable tool if used correctly. But it should not be used at the expense of sleep, real-world play.”

Dr Elanthiraiyan shared a brief guide, covering 4 key factors, both harmful and helpful, that help shape a child's brain growth:

2 things parents should be cautious of:

Children should be taught to sleep on time and stay away from gadgets before bedtime.(Shutterstock)

1. High screen disrupts brain development

Prolonged screen time can cause changes in the prefrontal cortex. The prefrontal cortex is responsible for working memory, executive function (the ability to perform complex sequences of tasks in a coordinated manner).

Increased screen time has been documented to contribute to reduced problem-solving skills and lower scores on cognitive tests.

2. Insufficient sleep causes attention problems

Sleep is critical for brain development. Glymphatic (the lymphatic system) in the brain works during sleep to clear the toxins.

Memory consolidation occurs during sleep.

Insufficient sleep has been linked to attention deficits, behavioural issues and an increased risk of mood disorders.

To avoid sleep problems, stop looking at the screens for an hour before going to sleep. Sleeping is important for memory, emotional control, and brain growth.

2 ways children's brain development can be supported:

Creative playtime with parents supports healthy brain development. (Shutterstock)

1. Playtime to boost creativity

Free, unstructured play is critical for the development of creativity, problem-solving skills and social cognition.

It is the ability to respond to, perceive, interpret and respond to social information. This includes understanding social cues, forming impressions, and making judgments.

Playtime without screens helps kids develop their creativity and social skills. Parents should encourage their child to play outside, solve puzzles, draw etc.

2. Good nutrition to support healthy brain growth

Carbohydrates, proteins, healthy fats & PUFA – Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids – including Omega 3 fatty acids.

It is essential to eat a balanced diet. Zinc and Iron support cognitive processes in the brain.

Eating more whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids, less sugar, and processed foods will help.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.