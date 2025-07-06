Doctors share why childhood asthma cases are rising in cities and suggest practical tips to prevent and manage them

Increasingly, children are being diagnosed with asthma at a very young age, particularly in urban areas. At a time when they should be playing with their friends, they are finding it difficult to breathe. This disrupts their daily life with frequent breathlessness, wheezing, and sometimes sleepless nights. Their school lives are also affected, as they may not be able to participate as much. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand how asthma cases are rising among children, along with what parents can do to manage them. Asthma cases are growing among children.(Shutterstock)

Dr Kavita Choudhari, Consultant Allergist and Immunotherapist at Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital, Pune, shared how vulnerable children have become in major cities. She elaborated on the stats to point to the growing number of cases and said,“Recent studies reveal that the overall asthma prevalence among children in India stands at 7.9%, with a higher prevalence among urban areas. In some major cities like Mumbai, asthma affects around 16.67% of urban children. This is more than double the national average. Allergies are also on the rise. Another survey also found that between 15% and 20% of children living in urban areas suffer from allergic conditions, including rhinitis, eczema, and food allergies.”

Key reasons behind the rise of asthma in children

Pollution is one of the key reasons behind asthma in children.(Shutterstock)

Asthma in children is rising due to a combination of factors coming together, from indoor allergies to pervasive air pollution. Childhood exposure to pollution also sets the foundation for future respiratory complications in adulthood.

Dr Kavita Choudhari elaborated on some of the primary asthma triggers, highlighting both outdoor pollutants and indoor allergens. She said, "Several interconnected factors drive the rise in asthma and allergies among children. One of the most significant is air pollution. Particulate matter, especially PM2.5 from traffic emissions, construction dust, and industrial sources, penetrates deep into the lungs, triggering airway inflammation and worsening asthma symptoms. Common indoor allergens, such as dust mites, cockroach droppings, mould, and pet dander, also play a role. Chronic symptoms can also limit children’s sleep, impacting their overall quality of life. Furthermore, the psychological toll of managing a chronic illness can lead to anxiety, stress, and social isolation.”

Circling back to air pollution, one of the main reasons, Dr Rahul Verma, Director, Neonatology & General Paediatrics, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, shared with HT Lifestyle that there are long-term consequences of air pollution in childhood, with one of them being asthma, along with other respiratory diseases.

He added, "The harm of pollution during childhood does not simply disappear. It can result in problems for the rest of one's life, such as asthma, chronic bronchitis, and other respiratory conditions. More fragile lungs also make infections easier to catch, such as pneumonia, and even make lungs age prematurely. Air pollution accounts for about 2 million premature deaths annually, says the World Health Organization, many of which begin with early exposure in childhood.”

How can parents manage children's asthma?

Parental guidance helps take better care. (Shutterstock)

Parents play a crucial role in keeping their child's asthma under control. Dr Salil S. Bendre, Director, Pulmonology, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, shared with HT Lifestyle 4 asthma care tips for parents:

1. Maintaining an asthma action plan

Create a step-by-step, written document, explaining the medicine schedule, aggravating factors and ‘what to do,’ action plan in case of asthma attacks after consulting with your specialist.

Share the same with the adults surrounding the child, starting from immediate family members, teachers from school, tuition or sporting academies.

Keep reviewing the plan and make changes after consulting with your specialist if necessary to ensure that the child gets immediate and timely care in times of emergencies.

2. Routine home checks and clinic tests

Have your child blow into a peak-flow meter each morning and jot down the number. A sudden drop usually appears a day or two before coughing or wheezing starts, giving you time to begin rescue medicine early.

Doctors may do a 10-second breath test called FeNO (fee-NO). It measures the amount of nitric oxide gas in exhaled air, a marker of swelling inside the airways. Low readings mean the lungs are calm; high readings signal inflammation that needs stronger treatment.

3. Follow the medication, daily.

Ensure to use the controller inhalers that keep airways calm, every day, even when your child feels fine.

Missed doses are the biggest cause of sudden flare-ups. Use phone reminders and create a log to measure the number of doses taken by your child.

Shoot a small video of the child while using the inhaler and share it with the doctor to ensure that the technique is right.

4. Control the triggers

Beds are the most common sources of dust mite particles and pet hair (if you have pets), aggravating the symptoms during sleep.

Wash the bedding in hot water and use mite-proof covers on pillows and mattresses.

If your child is asthmatic, keep the pets outside the bedroom or away from bedding, as pet dander can inflame airways.

What schools can do?

Children spend a major portion of their day in school. This is why schools also need to be well-prepared for asthma and allergy management. Schools can help children stay safe by regulating certain asthma triggers.

Dr Kavita Choudhari said, “Schools can integrate regular respiratory and allergy screening programs to detect vulnerable children early, preventing serious complications. Maintaining clean, well-ventilated spaces and effective pest control is also instrumental in reducing allergies and asthma. Finally, encouraging healthy habits, such as balanced nutrition and outdoor play, supports immune system development, helping children better resist asthma and allergies.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.