Doctor shares 12 healthy foods to ease asthma symptoms in children and 8 unhealthy foods to avoid

Managing chronic ailments can be challenging, especially in children when all they want is to go about out and play with their friends. But with the right dietary choices, symptoms can be better regulated, reducing their intensity and keeping them under control. Asthma is one such condition that affects a large number of children. It can interfere with daily activities, reducing the quality of life for the children. When asthma symptoms become unmanageable, they can be a hurdle in a child's life.(Shutterstock)

In an interview, Divya Achrekar, Deputy Manager of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai, shared which foods can be included in the diet of a child with asthma, along with items best avoided to help manage symptoms effectively.

Offering insight into how diet plays a crucial role in managing asthma among children in India, Divya explained, “Asthma affects 6-10% of children in India, causing symptoms like breathing difficulty, chest congestion, and frequent coughing. Parents must watch for food or environmental triggers that worsen their child’s asthma, as no single food can cure it, but the right diet can reduce flare-ups. Since the mid-20th century, rising asthma rates in India are linked to lifestyle changes, more processed foods, sugary snacks, and fast food-along with urbanisation and environmental pollution. Key environmental factors like air pollution, tobacco smoke, poor living conditions, allergens, and chemical exposure further increase asthma risk and severity. A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats, while limiting processed and high-sugar foods, can help manage asthma symptoms and support better lung health.”

Divya Achrekar shared with us a detailed dietary guide tailored for children living with asthma:

Choosing the best diet for asthma

Mediterranean diet and plant-based diets help in controlling asthma symptoms better.(Pexels)

are linked to fewer symptoms and better asthma control. The Mediterranean diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats, has been shown to reduce wheezing and inflammation, especially when fast foods and processed meats are limited.

Plant-based diets, high in fibre and low in saturated fat, also help lower inflammation and may lead to less severe asthma symptoms.

Foods that ease asthma symptoms

Foods like fish dishes, which contain high Omega-3 levels help in controlling asthma symptoms.(Shutterstock)

Fruits and vegetables: Apples, kiwis, bananas, oranges, pomegranates, spinach, and gourd vegetables are rich in vitamins and antioxidants that reduce airway inflammation and support lung health. Whole grains: Oats, quinoa, and millets provide fibre and nutrients that support immune function and reduce inflammation. Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Fish like Indian mackerel, sardines, rohu, and pomfret are good sources. Walnuts are a plant-based alternative. Low-fat dairy: Milk, homemade fresh curd, and paneer provide calcium and magnesium, which may help reduce inflammation (choose low-fat, unsweetened versions).

Indian foods for kids with asthma

You can personalise the diet by adding Indian ingredients like amla, ginger, and turmeric.(Shutterstock)

Ginger (Adrak): Relaxes airways and eases breathing.

2. Turmeric (Haldi): Curcumin fights inflammation and protects airways.

3. Tulsi (Holy Basil): Clears congestion and supports lung health.

4. Garlic (Lahsun): Antioxidants help fight airway inflammation.

5. Mulethi (Liquorice Root): Soothes irritated airways and helps with cough.

6. Pippali (Long Pepper): Clears mucus and supports lung function.

7. Amla (Indian Gooseberry): Boosts immunity with vitamin C and reduces swelling.

8. Fenugreek Seeds (Methi): When combined with honey and ginger, they help manage asthma symptoms.

Foods and ingredients to avoid

Processed foods worsen the symptoms.(Shutterstock)

Processed and fried foods: Fast food, deep-fried snacks, and packaged foods often contain trans fats and additives that increase airway inflammation. Red and fatty meats: Diets high in these meats are linked to poorer asthma control. Dairy products: Milk, cheese, and yoghurt can trigger symptoms in children with dairy sensitivities. Artificial sweeteners and additives: Ingredients like aspartame, food colours, and nitrates may worsen asthma. Sulfite-containing foods: Dried fruits, bottled lime juice, shrimp, pickled foods, papads and processed foods. Salicylates: Found in coffee, tea, and some processed products, these can trigger asthma symptoms. Sugary foods and refined carbs: Excess sweets and refined carbs promote inflammation and contribute to weight gain, which is linked to worse asthma control. Common allergens: Eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, soy, wheat, mushrooms, fish, and shellfish are frequent triggers for children with both asthma and food allergies.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.