Wheezing no more! 4 simple physio tricks every parent should know for kids with asthma

In children, asthma can be a challenging condition, not only affecting their physical health but also their quality of life. Read on as we highlight the role of physiotherapy in managing asthma in children and what parents need to know about starting physiotherapy for the child on an immediate basis while encouraging the child to stay healthy. Doctor shares 4 physiotherapy management tips for children with asthma.(Image by Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chanchal Mohanty, Physiotherapist and Lactation Consultant at Motherhood Hospitals in Kharghar, shared, “Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition that causes inflammation and narrowing of the airways, leading to symptoms such as wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, and coughing. In children, asthma can be particularly challenging, as they may not always understand how to manage their symptoms effectively.”

She revealed, “The causes behind it are exposure to allergens, viral infections, environmental irritants, and physical exertion can trigger asthma attacks. Just like adults, asthma is also commonly seen in children aged 5-15. Those children with asthma may also experience difficulty while performing daily activities with ease due to shortness of breath and fatigue. Thus, managing asthma in children includes preventive care, lifestyle modifications, and physiotherapy interventions.”

When asthma symptoms become unmanageable, they can be a hurdle in a child's life.(Shutterstock)

Talking about the importance of physiotherapy for children with asthma, Dr Chanchal Mohanty said, “Physiotherapy is beneficial for improving the lung function, strength, and endurance of children with asthma. While asthma management typically focuses on medication, physiotherapy can improve the effectiveness of these treatments and help children manage their symptoms with ease.”

1. Breathing exercises:

Are you aware? Techniques such as diaphragmatic breathing( using the diaphragm to take deep breaths) and pursed-lip breathing (breathing through pursed lips to regulate airflow) can help children improve their lung capacity and control their breathing. These exercises aim to manage breathlessness and increase overall respiratory efficiency.

Focus breathing exercises such as box breathing, or diaphragmatic breathing help in regulating the nervous system and relaxing the body. (Unsplash)

Diaphragmatic breathing encourages children to breathe deeply from their abdomen rather than shallow chest breathing. It helps in improving lung volume and air exchange. During pursed-Lip Breathing, by exhaling slowly through pursed lips, children can prolong their exhalation and keep their airways open longer, reducing the risk of airway collapse and preventing hyperventilation. These breathing techniques also serve to reduce stress and anxiety, which are common triggers for asthma attacks.

2. Postural drainage:

Uses different positions to help children clear mucus from their lungs. By positioning the child in various ways (such as lying on their side, chest, or back), gravity helps move the mucus toward the upper airways, where it can be coughed up. This is beneficial for children with persistent coughs or excessive mucus production.

3. Exercise:

Regular physical activity reduces asthma symptoms and improves lung function in the long term. Activities like walking, swimming, or cycling can enhance cardiovascular fitness, which in turn supports lung health. Strengthening exercises improve muscle strength, helping to support breathing and reduce fatigue during physical activities.

4. Stretching:

Regular stretching routines can improve posture and flexibility, allowing for better lung expansion during breathing.

Dr Chanchal Mohanty concluded, “Through tailored interventions, including breathing exercises, physical activity, postural drainage, and education, physiotherapists can help children manage their asthma more effectively, allowing them to engage in physical activities and enjoy a better quality of life.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.