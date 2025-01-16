Red meat eaters beware! Study shows it could increase dementia risks; suggests safer proteins

Dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases from brain decline are often seen with age. To reduce the risk from it, often people look for what to consume and what not to as prevention is always better than cure. Neurodegenerative diseases impact cognitive skills like thinking, memory, and decision-making, gradually impairing a person's ability to perform daily tasks. Sometimes dementia patients can't even recognise loved ones. Many turn to dietary changes, hoping to reduce the risk of cognitive decline and improve brain health. Red meat is not good for brain health.(Shutterstock)

A study published in Neurology revealed that red meat, especially processed ones, further adds to the risk of dementia and cognitive decline.

ALSO READ: Iron buildup in your brain can increase dementia risk! This diet can help

Red meat worsens brain health

Already red meat is deemed unhealthy, causing heart disease and diabetes. This study's findings further add to its demerits. Red meat, particularly processed forms like bacon, sausages, and hot dogs contributes to dementia risk. The study tracked 133,771 participants and found that those who consumed red meat had a higher chance of dementia.

The study further found that people who ate even a small amount of processed red meat daily, such as two slices of bacon, one and a half slices of bologna, or a hot dog, had a 13% higher risk of developing dementia compared to those who ate very little processed meat. Those who ate red meat daily had faster brain ageing by 1.6 years. Red meat eaters had slower cognitive performance than those who didn't.

What to replace with

Fish is good for brain health.(Shutterstock)

There's no doubt that diet has a clear connection with cognitive decline. Red meat is one of the red flags for brain health. The researchers suggested replacing red meat with better protein options like nuts and legumes or fish. It reduces risk approximately by 20%.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

ALSO READ: Study: Regular fish intake may protect against dementia, Alzheimer’s