Study: Regular fish intake may protect against dementia, Alzheimer’s

A new study, published in Aging Clinical and Experimental Research, uncovered a potential link between fish consumption and lowered risk of cognitive decline. The study found that people who consumed fish have a reduced risk of cognitive impairment than those who don’t. It suggests it can protect against many neurodegenerative diseases like dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. With the rise of neurodegenerative diseases worldwide, it becomes imperative to identify what can lower the risk factors. Fish is a good source of Omega-3 fatty acids.(Pexels)

Benefits of fish consumption

Fish is a high-quality source of protein and is rich in essential nutrients. It contains high levels of Omega-3 fatty acids, which are connected to improved cognitive health. Omega-3 fatty acids contain anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which help protect brain cells and reduce the damage associated with cognitive decline. Furthermore, regular fish consumption has been shown to support overall brain function and may lower the risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

Higher fish consumption lowers the risk

The researchers examined the dietary habits of over 849,000 participants around the world. Those who consumed fish more regularly had a lowered chance of cognitive impairment. Even though the progression of any neurodegenerative disease can’t be slowed or stopped completely, the likelihood can be reduced early on by lifestyle and dietary choices that promote good brain health.

High fish consumption was linked to an 18% lower risk of dementia and a 15% lower risk of Alzheimer’s. Though fish consumption is a protective measure, it can’t potentially override genetic or other factors. Neurodegenerative diseases like dementia or Alzheimer’s are complex and have many underlying factors that contribute to it.

