Like any other organ in human body, our brain also requires care and attention to stay sharp and efficient hence, engaging in habits that keep the brain active and alive is crucial for maintaining cognitive health, enhancing memory and reducing the risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s or dementia. To ensure this, experts recommend adopting specific lifestyle choices that can significantly boost brain power, improve mental agility and promote long-term brain health. Habits to keep brain active and alive: Unlock the secret to a sharp mind (Photo by MASSAGE Magazine)

Want a Smarter Brain?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Srinivas M, Consultant - Neurologist at Sparsh Hospital in Yeswanthpur, shared, “Regular physical exercise, particularly aerobic activities like walking, swimming and cycling, play a vital role in keeping the brain active and healthy. Exercises that challenge coordination and balance, such as Yoga or tai chi, also enhance cognitive function. For young children, building a brain-friendly environment is essential.”

He added, “Encouraging activities like puzzles, memory games and creative play stimulates brain development. Developing a habit of reading, alongside limiting screen time, is crucial. Additionally, quality sleep and proper nutrition fuel cognitive growth. These practices, when instilled early, set the foundation for a lifetime of brain health.”

Daily Habits to Boost Brain Health

According to Dr Vikram Huded, HOD and Director and Clinical Lead - Interventional Neurology at Narayana Group, five key daily habits to keep your brain active and alive, especially in your 40s and 50s are as recommended -

First, engage in regular aerobic exercise, which boosts blood flow and promotes brain plasticity.

Second, prioritise quality sleep to support cognitive recovery.

Third, stimulate your mind with challenging activities like puzzles or learning new skills.

Fourth, maintain a balanced diet rich in antioxidants and omega-3s, which support brain health.

Finally, practice mindfulness or meditation to reduce stress and enhance mental clarity. Incorporating these habits daily can significantly improve cognitive resilience and protect against age-related decline. Even small, consistent changes can have profound long-term effects on your brain's vitality.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.