A balanced plate is essential for living a healthy and fulfilling life, for every age group. By incorporating versatile ingredients like millets, oats, honey and muesli, you can create delicious and satisfying meals that cater to your unique nutritional needs at every stage of life. Want a healthier life? Discover the power of balanced meals with these nutrient-rich ingredients for all age groups (Photo by Luxury Transportation Group)

Key Ingredients for a Healthy, Balanced Life:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer at Marico Ltd., shared, “Nutrient-rich foods provide essential vitamins, minerals and support overall health, energy levels, digestion and even heart health. Millets for example, is a versatile grain that offers a rich source of protein, fiber and essential vitamins and minerals. Oats, also known for their soluble fiber content, can help manage cholesterol levels and promote digestive health and its versatility makes it easier to incorporate in any recipes. Honey, a natural sweetener, provides antioxidants while adding a touch of sweetness to your meals – especially 100% pure and natural source-based honey.”

A healthy body is based on correct and proper intake of nutrients. A balanced diet can immune the body against several chronic diseases such as heart diseases, diabetes, cancer, During the time of season change, a balanced diet also helps in developing the immunity.(Instagram )

She added, “Muesli on the other hand has a combination of whole grains, nuts, seeds, and fruits, offering a convenient and delicious way to enjoy the benefits of these nutritious ingredients. It’s important to make mindful eating a priority and nourish ourselves with essential nutritious meals that include oats, honey and muesli for a delicious and satisfying balanced plate for every age group.”

Eat a balanced diet with lots of seasonal fruits and vegetables and keep your body weight in normal range.(Pixabay)

The Secret to a Balanced Plate:

Dr Manoj Kuteri, Medical Director and CEO at Atmantan Wellness Centre, emphasised that an ideal plate for all ages consists of 40% fruits and vegetables, 25% lean proteins, 20% starchy carbohydrates and 15% healthy fats. He highlighted, “A balanced plate isn’t just about portion control; it’s about creating sustainable, wholesome meals that promote long-term well-being. For individuals of all ages, incorporating plant-based foods, probiotics and anti-inflammatory ingredients like turmeric and omega-3s helps strengthen immunity, reduce inflammation, and boost digestive health. Prioritise water as your main source of hydration and steer clear of sugary drinks for better health outcomes. Building such plates with diverse, nutrient-rich options ensures you're fuelling your body for vitality and longevity.”