Fit after 50: Ways to stay mentally sharp and prevent cognitive decline with age

As the body starts to age, the mind also starts showing symptoms of aging. Be it having memory lapses, or cognitive decline, old age can be extremely difficult to navigate through. However, with a healthy lifestyle and dietary choices, we can slow down aging and cognitive decline with age. Engage in mentally stimulating activities, such as reading, puzzles, and learning a new skill or hobby, to keep the mind active and challenged. (Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Rahul Chandhok, Head Consultant-Mental Health and Behavioural Science, Artemis Hospital, Gurgaon, said, “As we age, our cognitive abilities generally begin to decline, resulting in memory lapses, decreased problem-solving skills, and reduced mental clarity. However, research shows that our brains can adapt and change throughout life. This concept is known as neuroplasticity.”

“By incorporating certain strategies into our daily routine, we can keep our minds sharp and reduce the risk of cognitive decline. Taking control of your brain health can help you in staying mentally fit for years to come,” Dr. Rahul Chandhok added as he shared a few effective ways to stay mentally sharp after 50, from social engagement and mental stimulation to exercise and stress management.

Stay socially engaged:

Staying connected with others through regular phone calls, video calls, and in-person meetings can help in keeping the brain healthy. It further helps in boosting mood as well.

Regular checkups:

Regular check-ups with a primary care physician can help in identifying and managing conditions that can contribute to dementia. With helpful practices, the symptoms can be slowed down.

Keep your mind stimulated:

Engage in mentally stimulating activities, such as reading, puzzles, and learning a new skill or hobby, to keep the mind active and challenged.

Engage in physical activity:

Engaging in regular physical activity can significantly help in reducing the risk of cognitive decline. Sometimes going for a small walk in nature can also help.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle:

Eat a balanced diet, get enough sleep, and practice stress-reducing techniques to support overall health and well-being.

Stay organised:

Use tools like planners and reminders to help in managing tasks and stay organised.

Seek help if needed:

If you notice any signs of cognitive decline, then don't hesitate to seek help from a healthcare professional immediately to address the issue.