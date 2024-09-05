Staring at screens: Could you be heading for Digital Dementia?

Do you find yourself glued to your phone or computer screen for hours on end? Do you often forget to take a break or even get up and move around? If so, you might be at risk of digital dementia. People working on screens in offices are at a higher risk of developing digital dementia due to prolonged exposure to digital devices.

This condition, caused by excessive screen time and lack of physical activity, is becoming increasingly prevalent in our technology-driven world. But don't worry, there are steps you can take to protect your brain and prevent this digital decline.



What causes it?

Factors such as reduced physical activity, sleep disruption, stress, anxiety, and social isolation are believed to contribute to its development

"Digital dementia arises from the declining use of our cognitive abilities. In the past, people relied on memory to recall phone numbers and other important information. Today, smartphones and computers store this data for us, effectively outsourcing our brain's tasks. This over-reliance on technology can lead to cognitive issues like reduced attention span, concentration difficulties, and memory loss, all of which are symptoms of digital dementia." says Dr. Nitin Sethi, Chairperson of Neurosciences at PSRI Hospital, New Delhi.

Does it impact your mental health?

Digital dementia can have a detrimental impact on mental health. Studies have shown that excessive social media use can lead to feelings of loneliness, isolation, and anxiety. Additionally, the constant bombardment of information and notifications can contribute to stress and overwhelm.



Are people working on screen in office more prone to it?

People working on screens in offices are at a higher risk of developing digital dementia due to prolonged exposure to digital devices. The combination of sedentary work habits and constant screen exposure can contribute to cognitive decline.

“Moreover, many of us, especially those working in offices, spend the entire day in front of a computer or smartphone. This constant screen exposure is detrimental to brain health. It's crucial to disconnect regularly—turn off your devices and focus on your mental well-being”, explains Dr. Sethi.



However, it is important to note that individuals who take regular breaks, engage in physical activity, and practice good screen hygiene can mitigate these risks.



How to prevent it?

To prevent digital dementia, it is important to adopt healthy habits and limit excessive screen time. Here are some tips from experts:

Reduce screen time: Set limits on the amount of time you spend in front of screens.

Take breaks: Regularly step away from screens to allow your eyes and brain to rest.

Engage in physical activity: Incorporate regular exercise into your routine to improve brain health.

Get enough sleep: Ensure you get adequate sleep to support cognitive function.

Manage stress: Practice stress-reduction techniques like meditation or deep breathing.

Limit multitasking: Focus on one task at a time to improve concentration.

Use blue light filters: Consider using blue light filters on your devices to reduce eye strain and sleep disruption.



INPUTS BY DR. NITIN SETHI