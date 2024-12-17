Iron buildup in your brain can increase dementia risk! This diet can help

With ageing, there’s a decline in cognitive health as well, and one of the prominent factors contributing to this decline is iron. While iron is vital for multiple bodily functions, from oxygen transport by creating protein haemoglobin in red blood cells to supporting immunity, with age it accumulates and builds up in the brain over time. Just like too much of something is overwhelming, this excess accumulation of iron has been associated with cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Include more green, leafy vegetables, berries, fruits, seeds in your diet to increase your antioxidant intake.(Shutterstock)

A study, published in the journal Neurobiology of Aging addressed this and identified particular nutrients that help reduce the accumulation of iron in the brain, thereby lowering the likelihood of cognitive decline, andsupporting memory and other cognitive abilities. Diets rich in antioxidants and polyunsaturated fatty acids, as per the study can help lower iron accumulation.

What to be included in diet

As per the finding, the build-up is natural and unavoidable but it can be influenced to some extent with the help of dietary choices. Nutrients typically found in fruits and vegetables were linked to lower iron buildup, particularly in certain areas of the brain. This suggested that eating more fruits and vegetables can help reduce iron accumulation, offering a protective effect. They carry essential vitamins and minerals.

Other than these, antioxidants which are found in foods such as berries and leafy greens and polyunsaturated fatty acids were even more effective at lowering iron buildup. Omega-3 fatty acids are polyunsaturated fatty acids and need to be included in the diet. These nutrients seem to protect the brain regions related to memory and thinking, mitigating the severity of cognitive decline as well.

Why antioxidants are required with age

The researchers further explained how eating more antioxidants, and polyunsaturated fatty acids would slow down the buildup of iron in the brain with age. This recent study is based on previous research which studied that too much iron in the brain can cause stress in cells, damaging their energy production and leading to even more iron release. With age, the body's natural defences against this process, like antioxidants, gradually start to become less effective. This is why it's even more important to get extra antioxidants from foods or supplements to help reduce brain iron buildup.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.