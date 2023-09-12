Blueberries to beetroot; 6 antioxidant-rich foods to improve longevity

We all hear how eating foods rich in antioxidants can help us live longer and delay onset of chronic diseases apart from other benefits. Blueberries, dark chocolate, green tea, spinach and many other vegetables and fruits are storehouse of antioxidants. They are basically compounds that are produced in our body and found in foods that help protect our cells from damage caused by free radicals. The process of oxidation in the body helps metabolise oxygen that we breathe and help our cells to produce energy from it. When we do not have enough antioxidants, it could result in oxidative stress which is an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body. This can cause damage to our tissues and can eventually lead to many chronic diseases. It is thus important to keep this damage in control and load your plate with a range of antioxidant-rich foods. (Also read: Rainbow diet for mental health: 9 colourful foods to boost energy, feel happy) When we do not have enough antioxidants, it could result in oxidative stress which is an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body(Freepik)

"Antioxidants are compounds produced in your body and found in foods. They help defend your cells from damage caused by potentially harmful molecules known as free radicals. When free radicals accumulate, they can cause oxidative stress. This may damage your DNA and other important structures in your cells," says Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her recent Instagram post.

"Fortunately, eating a diet rich in antioxidants can help increase your blood antioxidant levels to decrease oxidative stress and reduce the risk of these diseases," says Batra.

1. Blueberries (Anthocyanins and other antioxidants)

This wonderful fruit is not only juicy and delicious, but it also boasts of a rich nutritional profile. Blueberries help cut the risk of heart disease by reducing levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol and raising HDL (good) cholesterol.

2. Artichokes (Chlorogenic acid)

Artichokes is a variety of a species of thistle cultivated as food. Artichokes are high in fibre, antioxidants, and a variety of other nutrients. They reduce the risk of certain cancers, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.

3. Goji berries (Lycium barbarum polysaccharides)

Goji berries are delicious and full of flavour and are known to have anti-ageing properties. They are also believed to have numerous health benefits and can control age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, and cataract.

4. Beans (Kaempferol)

Beans are high in fibre and are high in antioxidants. They reduce chronic inflammation and suppress cancer growth.

5. Beetroot (Betalains)

Beetroot has amazing antioxidants that fight cell damage and reduce the risk of many diseases. The powerful antioxidant betalain gives beetroot their vibrant colour. It also lowers risk of cancers in the colon and digestive tract.

6. Spinach (Lutein and zeaxanthin)

Spinach helps protect your eyes from damaging ultraviolet light and other harmful light wavelengths.

"By inviting these powerful protectors into your diet, you are giving your body the tools it needs to thrive. Here is embracing the magic of antioxidants and nurturing your well-being from the inside out!" concludes Batra.