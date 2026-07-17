Working from bed? Orthopaedic surgeon warns against common WFH habits causing neck and back pain

He brought to attention how remote and hybrid work may contribute to such cases. Employees work from makeshift workstations. Dr Vaishya mentioned that beds, sofas, kitchen counters, and dining tables are turned into temporary workstations, which can force the body to remain in awkward positions for prolonged periods.

Let's hear from an expert on what are the incorrect habits you may be indulging in. Dr. (Prof.) Raju Vaishya , senior consultant, orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. He talked about how work-from-home mode causes neck and back pain.

Work-from-home may seem convenient as it allows you to work from the comfort of your own home, but that very comfort can cause certain practices which affect your back and neck.

Neck and back pain are among the most common complaints these days. The discomfort can be disruptive, affecting everything from mobility issues to the ability to focus on work, and even causing poor sleep. Sometimes, it is dealt with and tolerated, treated as a routine inconvenience, until the pain gets really severe. Since neck and back pain is associated with everyday habits, identifying and correcting harmful practices can be the first step towards finding relief. ALSO READ: Regular back pain vs kidney ‘back’ pain: Doctor explains how to tell the difference

When you sit for long hours, you go against what your body is naturally designed to do. Dr Vaishya cautioned that the human body is meant to move, and sitting for a long time can place considerable stress on the neck and lower back.

“Sitting continuously, especially with the head bent forward toward a laptop or phone, places extra stress on the neck and lower back. Even small posture errors, when repeated every day, can gradually lead to muscle fatigue, stiffness, and pain,” he added.

But why work-from-home mode especially may result in neck and back pain? Dr Vaishya noted that people may not move as frequently while working from home. In traditional office settings, they naturally walk to meeting rooms, speak with colleagues or step out for breaks. When working from home, it is easy to lose track of time. “At home, it is easy to remain seated for hours without realising how little the body is moving,” he said.

How can you reduce back and neck pain? The surgeon shared some simple measures that may help prevent neck and back pain:

Keep your screen at eye level: Position the computer screen properly to avoid bending your head forward. Support your lower back: The chair should support your lower back; make sure it provides adequate lumbar support. If an ergonomic chair is unavailable, place a cushion behind your lower back. Adjust makeshift workstation: Use a cushion or stack of books to raise the laptop to a suitable height. Take regular breaks: Standing, stretching, or walking for just two to three minutes every 30–45 minutes helps reduce muscle stiffness and improves blood circulation. Stretch throughout the day: Simple neck, shoulder and back stretches can reduce muscle stiffness and relieve strain. When should you seek medical advice?

So, is every kind of pain concerning? The surgeon assured that occasional neck stiffness after a long workday is common. But when does it become a red flag? “Pain that lasts for several weeks, keeps returning, or interferes with daily activities should not be ignored,” he said. Dr Vaishya also listed the symptoms that require a visit to a medical professional. "Symptoms such as pain radiating to the arms or legs, numbness, tingling, weakness, or difficulty walking require prompt medical evaluation.”

About the doctor Dr Prof. Raju Vaishya has over 40 years of experience. He specialises in diagnosing and treating a wide range of orthopaedic conditions, including Achilles Tendon Rupture, ankle sprain, bursitis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, cerebral palsy, and more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.