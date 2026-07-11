Is your desk job giving you 'sitting disease'? Neurosurgeon explains this back pain and 9 tools to fix it

How to fix back pain from sitting at a desk? (Shutterstock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Long workdays and excessive screen time can lead to back pain, stiff necks, and aching shoulders. Many people ignore these issues, thinking they are just part of desk jobs and busy schedules. However, medical experts say that prolonged sitting without breaks can put significant strain on the spine. This can lead to poor posture and long-term damage if left unchecked.

Neurosurgeon Dr Ankit Agrawal at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital spoke with Health Shots about the negative effects of prolonged sitting on the spine and shared simple tips and tools to prevent long-term damage. “Many people notice a familiar discomfort a backache, tightness in the neck, or heaviness in the shoulders. These symptoms often get worse when long work hours, deadlines, and extra screen time come together. Health specialists are now calling this issue the 'sitting disease' because of the harmful effects caused by prolonged sitting” says Dr Agrawal.

What happens when you sit for too long? People think neck and back pain is just a normal part of a busy life or working at a desk. However, from a medical perspective, these pains are warning signs that the spine is beginning to experience stress. “Working for hours on end in a seated position can cause the normal curves in the spine to flatten as muscles that surround the vertebrae start to tighten. As that continues to happen, there will be less blood flow, and for some, pressure will start to form in the lower region of the back,” says Dr Agrawal.

Without proper medical help, pain can increase quietly within just a few months. “If you have stiffness when waking up or lower back pain that gets worse after sitting for a long time, you should stop prolonged sitting. Other symptoms may include muscle tension in your back and legs, a dull ache in parts of your spine, or a need to move around,” the neurosurgeon explains the symptoms.

What can affect your posture? Prolonged sitting can lead to forward head posture. This happens when the neck is pushed forward. It can also occur when using a computer or looking at a screen for too long. "These problems can lead to serious issues like nerve compression, disc degeneration, or long-term posture-related disorders", says Dr Agrawal.