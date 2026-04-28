Regular back pain vs kidney ‘back’ pain: Doctor explains how to tell the difference

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rohan Goyal, founder and regenerative medicine specialist at Nuvana, helped decode the differences and how one can identify them. There are two types: one from internal organs, like kidney-related problems, and the other from poor spinal posture. Let's break down each of them.

Back pain is something you will hear almost every other person complaining about, as it has become extremely common. However, just because it is a frequent health concern does not mean it should be treated casually or dismissed. While back pain can often be traced to fixable lifestyle habits like poor posture or long hours of sitting, it can also be a sign of underlying ailments involving internal organs, with the kidneys being one of them. Learning how they differ in terms of location, nature and associated symptoms is therefore very critical for accurate diagnosis. ALSO READ: Can high-protein diets harm kidneys? Nephrologist shares safe intake limits: ‘Avoid extreme diets and choose…’

Regular back pain is one of the most common musculoskeletal complaints, usually linked to everyday habits such as poor posture, physical strain like lifting something heavy and long hours of sitting.

Dr Goyal described the sensation and location, saying, "Regular back pain often feels like stiffness, soreness, and a dull ache.”

He also disclosed that symptoms are usually localised and isolated, meaning they are mostly related to posture or strain-related discomfort, and you will not see other unrelated signs, hence it remains localised.

It is generally manageable and potentially non-serious, as it can generally be corrected by improving posture, ergonomics, and incorporating stretching and flexibility exercises to support spinal health. However, the doctor advised that it is always better to rule out other causes of back pain and not overlook any red flags. Now, let's look at back pain that may occur due to kidney-related problems.