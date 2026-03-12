Can high-protein diets harm kidneys? Nephrologist shares safe intake limits: ‘Avoid extreme diets and choose…’

To get a complete understanding of how high-protein diets can risk your kidneys, HT Lifestyle spoke to nephrologist Dr Vinayak Ukirde at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospitals, Karad, who raised alarm over the trend of high-protein and zero-carb diets, which can leave serious repercussions on the body.

Monitoring daily protein intake is a common wellness advice, and for plenty of good reasons. From immediate benefits like curbing cravings and keeping you fuller for longer, to long-term health goals such as improved muscle and bone health, protein plays an important role in the body. ALSO READ: World Kidney Day 2026: Nephrologist explains why kidney patients should avoid fasting, shares 10 warning signs But some may misinterpret this health necessity as hype and go overboard, overconsuming protein, to the extent only eat protein foods, disregarding other nutrients. There is a fine line between consuming adequate protein and following the craze of extremely high-protein diets, which may stress the kidneys .

The nephrologist explained how the body processes protein: “When we take protein, our body converts it into amino acids, which further results in the formation of nitrogenous waste products like urea and creatinine.”Now these waste products are filtered by the kidneys, which helps to remove them, but a high-protein diet creates disruption in this process.



“A high protein diet is very taxing on our kidneys, leading to a condition known as glomerular hyperfiltration, where our kidneys' filtering units work overtime,” he added, explaining how the workload of the kidneys increases and they work at a higher-than-normal rate to remove these waste products from the blood. Over time, this overload stresses the functions of the kidneys.

The nephrologist then cautioned that a high-protein diet can be risky, especially diets that are low in carbohydrates and fibre. “A high-protein diet can also help increase fluid loss, making it even more important to drink plenty of fluids. Dehydration can make kidney problems and kidney stones worse,” he said, naming some of the possible health issues people may develop.



Dr Ukirde warned that regular consumption of red and processed meat can increase the body's acidity levels, which may negatively impact kidney function. For patients who already have weak kidney function, such as those living with chronic kidney disease (CKD), it becomes especially important to carefully monitor protein intake.

What is the safe protein intake limit? The nephrologist recommended consuming 0.8 to 1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight per day for adults. He further advised, “Avoid extreme diets and choose a variety of foods based on what type of diet (carbohydrate-rich or low-carbohydrate) is best for you by including all food groups, i.e., carbs, healthy fats, protein, and lots of fruits and vegetables.”

It is best to consult a doctor before making major changes to your diet. In addition, people should undergo regular health check-ups and kidney function tests to ensure that their kidneys are working properly.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.