World Kidney Day 2026: Nephrologist explains why kidney patients should avoid fasting, shares 10 warning signs

World Kidney Day 2026: The second Thursday in March is observed as World Kidney Day, aimed at raising awareness and educating people about the role of kidneys and preventing kidney disease. This year's campaign theme is Kidney Health For All.



World Kidney Day 2026: Expert offers crucial insights about why fasting is not recomemnded for kidney patients.

The campaign highlights that chronic kidney disease (CKD) is becoming increasingly common. According to a 2020 The Lancet study, 1 in 10 people are affected. The biggest source of worry is that CKD can progress to advanced stages silently because the early warning signs are usually missed or overlooked, making early screening and detection extremely vital.

From a global public health perspective, kidney diseases pose a significant burden. According to the International Institute of Nephrology, more than 850 million people worldwide have some form of kidney disease. To put the numbers into perspective, they have compared them with other common chronic ailments. Kidney disease cases are roughly double the number of people with diabetes (422 million) and about 20 times higher than the global prevalence of cancer (42 million) or people living with HIV/AIDS (36.7 million.)

Now, let's look at kidney health from a daily lifestyle perspective and identify potential challenges. One such major challenge is fasting- when a person goes for long hours without eating food or sometimes even drinking water. Fasting is quite common in everyday life, whether for religious reasons, spiritual cleansing or dietary practices such as intermittent fasting or OMAD (one meal a day). But with fasting becoming increasingly normalised, a very important question surfaces: Should people with certain health conditions, such as kidney disease, practice fasting? Or are there safety concerns they should take note of?



To clarify the doubt, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Hima Deepti Alla, senior consultant - nephrology and renal transplant at Arete Hospitals. He shared that while healthy individuals can get by and tolerate short fasts well, those with kidney disease need to be careful.



“Kidneys depend heavily on steady hydration and stable body chemistry, and long gaps without food or fluids can sometimes do more harm than expected,” the nephrologist asserted, highlighting why kidneys may suffer from adverse impact because of fasting.