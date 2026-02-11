Maryland doctor shares cheatsheet of 6 daily habits that boost energy levels: Morning sunlight, early hydration…

Also Read | Bengaluru rheumatologist reveals if wrapping cabbage leaves around knees hack actually reduces arthritis pain, stiffness Taking to Instagram on February 10, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, shared six everyday habits that can ensure a boost in daily energy levels.

Being midway through February indicates that winter festivities are well behind us, and it is time to get back to work. But to do that effectively, one needs to maintain a stable energy level throughout the day, which depends on the lifestyle one leads.

It focuses on fundamental aspects of everyday life, such as circadian timing, hydration, glucose stability, movement, and sleep regularity. They are listed as follows:

1. Increased morning sunlight exposure According to Dr Sood, exposing oneself to sunlight in the morning anchors the circadian rhythm, suppresses melatonin, and supports the natural cortisol rise that promotes alertness. Studies have further shown that with consistent early light exposure, an individual gets better daytime energy and improved sleep quality.

2. Start hydrating early in the morning Dehydration has a major effect on lowering energy levels. Even mild dehydration of approximately one to two percent can impair concentration and energy, noted Dr Sood. “Drinking water after waking restores overnight fluid loss, improves blood volume, and supports oxygen and nutrient delivery needed for energy production,” he stated.

3. Ensure protein intake at every meal Protein is one of the most important macronutrients that the body needs to stay healthy. It slows digestion, increases satiety hormones, and moderates post-meal glucose swings. This stabilisation of glucose levels helps prevent energy crashes and supports steadier energy between meals.

4. Walk for 10 minutes Brief walking at intervals increases circulation and oxygen delivery to the brain and muscles, shared Dr Sood. Studies have shown that walking for nearly 10 minutes improves mood and reduces fatigue in comparison to sitting.

5. Delay caffeine in the morning The cortisol level in the body peaks naturally around 30 to 40 minutes after waking up in the morning. By delaying the caffeine intake (morning cup of coffee) for 60 to 90 minutes, one can avoid the peaks from overlapping, which may reduce tolerance and later energy dips.

6. Maintain a consistent bedtime Regular sleep timing keeps the circadian clock aligned. “Reviews show consistent bed and wake times are linked to better mood, cognition, and daytime energy,” noted Dr Sood.

The key takeaway from the above, he shared, is that “sustained energy comes from aligning light, fluids, food, movement, and sleep with your biology.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.