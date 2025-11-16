Do you get enough sunlight? Cancer surgeon explains how getting 20 minutes of sunshine daily can reduce cancer risk

Are you getting your daily dose of sunshine? Beyond lifting your mood and supporting your body’s circadian rhythm, sunlight also plays a surprisingly important role in keeping you healthy - including reducing your long-term risk of certain diseases, including cancer! This is your sign to go and stand in sunlight for 20 minutes every day - but don't forget sunscreen!(Unsplash)

Dr Sudipto De, a robotic cancer surgeon with specialisations in genetics and onco-nutrition, practising at Metro Hospitals, Delhi NCR, has revealed that getting your daily dose of sunlight is actually essential for cancer protection. In an Instagram video posted on November 15, the oncologist explains how the vitamin D from sunlight helps fight cancer cells and can even reduce the risk of death due to cancer.

Getting enough sunlight can prevent cancer

According to Dr De, vitamin D from sunlight may help reduce the risk of certain cancers, making regular, safe sun exposure an important part of cancer prevention. He explains, “Vitamin D is not just for bones. It controls cell growth in the body, reduces inflammation, and strengthens immunity. According to research, those who have the right amount of Vitamin D levels have a reduced risk of colorectal, breast, and sometimes prostate cancer.”

The oncologist notes that vitamin D supplements are not as effective as sunlight-derived vitamin D. While supplements cannot fully prevent cancer, research suggests they may help reduce the risk of death from the disease.

How to get enough vitamin D

To help meet your recommended vitamin D levels, Dr De suggests getting at least 15 to 20 minutes of sunlight each day - however, don’t forget your sunscreen. He adds, “Foods like fish (such as salmon), eggs, and fortified milk should also be consumed. And if Vitamin D is low in a blood test, one should discuss supplements with a doctor. Keeping your Vitamin D levels between 30 to 50 nanograms per ml is ideal.”

However, the oncologist emphasises that vitamin D is not a magical shield, but it is certainly a powerful part of a healthy lifestyle. So the next time you step out into the sun, think of it as your natural dose of cancer protection.

