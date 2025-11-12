Doctor shares why you should include fatty fishes like salmon in your diet: ‘Boosts heart health, reduces inflammation…’

Not a fan of fish because of their strong smell? You might want to reconsider once you learn how powerful they are for your heart. Fatty fishes like salmon, sardines, and mackerel are packed with omega-3 fatty acids - and these benefits are so significant that it’s worth making room for fish in your weekly meals. Fatty fishes are great for cardiovascular health because they are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. (Pixabay)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, highlights the benefits of adding fatty fish to your diet, emphasising their powerful role in supporting cardiovascular health. In an Instagram video posted on November 11, the physician explains how omega-3 fatty acids found in fish such as sardines, salmon, and mackerel promote heart health and protect the cardiovascular system.

Anti-inflammatory effects

According to Dr Sood, omega-3 fatty acids, especially EPA and DHA, help reduce inflammation by becoming part of cell membranes and shifting inflammatory pathways. He explains, “A meta-analysis showed omega-3s lower CRP, TNF-α, and IL-6 - key inflammation markers. They also boost nitric oxide, improving blood vessel relaxation and circulation.”

Heart protection

The physician highlights that a diet rich in fatty fish - an excellent source of omega-3s - can significantly boost cardiovascular health, noting that natural sources are more effective than supplements. He elaborates, “Across 38 trials, omega-3 supplementation reduced cardiovascular death (RR 0.82) and non-fatal heart attack (RR 0.72), with EPA alone showing the strongest effect. Diets rich in fatty fish show better results than supplements alone.”

Best sources

Dr Sood identifies salmon, sardines, mackerel, and herring as the richest sources of EPA and DHA, noting that regular consumption can help reduce the risk of heart attacks and coronary-related deaths.

He also stresses, “Supplements can lower triglycerides and inflammation, but real-world heart benefits are stronger from food.” He recommends consuming two to three servings of fatty fish each week to optimise omega-3 intake and support heart health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.