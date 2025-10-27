Mumbai orthopaedic surgeon explains the difference between heart attacks and cardiac arrest: ‘A heart attack is like a…’

When it comes to heart-related emergencies, quick thinking and the right response can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, many people often confuse a heart attack with cardiac arrest - two conditions that sound similar but are vastly different in how they affect the body and how they should be treated. Understanding this distinction is crucial, as knowing what to do in those critical moments can help save lives. Knowing the difference between heart attacks and cardiac arrest, and being aware of what to do can save lives.(Pinterest)

Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and NutriByte Wellness co-founder Dr Manan Vora is explaining the key difference between a heart attack and cardiac arrest - and sharing what steps to take during such medical emergencies.

In an Instagram video posted on October 27, the surgeon uses the metaphor of a house to explain the two conditions - “To understand the difference, imagine the heart is a house and the blood flowing is the plumbing system, the connecting pipes and the taps,” - and stresses that knowing the difference might actually save a life.

Heart attack

Dr Vora explains that a heart attack occurs when blood vessels become blocked, causing symptoms such as chest pain and dizziness - though the person typically remains conscious and responsive.

He elaborates, “A heart attack is like a blocked pipe. The blood cannot reach certain parts of the heart because of a blockage in the blood vessels. During a heart attack, the patient feels chest pain, dizziness and nausea. Crucially, the patient is still alive and breathing and may even be calling for help.”

Cardiac arrest

The surgeon likens cardiac arrest to a sudden electrical failure in a house - a metaphor he uses to describe how the heart abruptly stops functioning. He explains, “In a cardiac arrest, the heart suddenly stops beating. Consequently, blood stops circulating completely. This means you have no time and the patient needs CPR or a defibrillator right away.”

When blood flow stops, the person collapses almost instantly. Dr Vora highlights the gravity of the condition, stressing that cardiac arrest is a life-threatening emergency where every second matters.

What to do during emergencies?

Dr Vora emphasises, “If someone is going through a heart attack, you need to call an ambulance immediately. However, if they suddenly collapse and stop breathing, that's a cardiac arrest, and you need to act fast with CPR.” He advises starting CPR right away and using a defibrillator if available. Prompt action is the key to handling emergencies like these because a few seconds can make the difference between life and death.

