Bengaluru man dies of suspected cardiac arrest at Bannerghatta National Park during safari: Report

A family outing in Bengaluru turned tragic on Saturday afternoon when a 48-year-old man collapsed and died during a safari at Bannerghatta National Park. The deceased, identified as Nallappa, a resident of Papareddypalya in Nagarabhavi, was accompanied by his wife and children at the time of the incident. Authorities in Bengaluru are awaiting a post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death. (Pexels)

ALSO READ | Airlines launch new direct flights from Bengaluru to Jodhpur, Udaipur and Jaisalmer this winter: Report

According to the police, the family was onboard one of the park’s safari buses when Nallappa suddenly slumped in his seat while deep inside the forest area. His wife, in her statement to the Bannerghatta Police, mentioned that her husband suffered a cardiac arrest mid-ride, according to a report by The Times of India.

Park officials immediately halted the safari and rushed him for medical attention, but he was declared dead shortly after. A case of unnatural death has been registered, and authorities are awaiting the post mortem report to confirm the exact cause, the report stated.

ALSO READ | Last‑minute Durga pandal hopping and Dandiya nights: Top spots to visit in Bengaluru

In a related incident just days earlier, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver, Rajeev Beerasala Chakanni, displayed remarkable composure during a medical emergency on duty.

ALSO READ | KSRTC bus driver saves passengers while suffering fatal heart attack in Bengaluru: Report

While driving a Rajahamsa bus near the Nelamangala toll gate on the Bengaluru-Harihara highway, the 56-year-old suffered a sudden heart attack. Despite the intense chest pain, Rajeev managed to pull over the vehicle safely, ensuring the safety of all five passengers onboard before collapsing. Sadly, he passed away shortly after.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.