Last‑minute Durga pandal hopping and Dandiya nights: Top spots to visit in Bengaluru

With the grand finale of Durga Puja just days away, Bengaluru’s streets are humming with festive energy. For those still seeking the perfect pandal‑hopping plan, here are some must-visit spots and tips to make your evenings count. Bengaluru offers a blend of cultural experiences, from food stalls to Dandiya nights, catering to all preferences this festive season. (PTI)

BDPC, Palace Grounds: The grand festival ground at the Palace Grounds hosts one of the city’s biggest congregations. Good option if you want a vibrant, large-scale experience.

SUC Durga Puja, Bilekahalli (Srinivasa Kalyana Mantap): Quietly tucked yet fully festive, this puja is ideal for those wanting both reverence and comfort.

Barsha Bengali Association, HSR/Sarjapur: A community favourite with cultural nights, food stalls, and a warm ambience.

Sarathi Socio‑Cultural Trust, Koramangala: Known for its cultural programming, music, dance, and engaging evenings, not just rituals.

Amader Pujo, Kanakapura Road/JP Nagar: Located across two venues, this puja is well suited for family visits and hopping between events.

Jayamahal Durga Puja: A more traditional and long-standing celebration in the heart of the city.

Bengalee Association, Ulsoor: Among Bengaluru’s oldest and most iconic Durga Pujas, the Bengalee Association in Ulsoor is known for its traditional charm and cultural richness, this pandal continues to draw large crowds year after year. Visitors can enjoy bhog (community lunch) served daily from Maha Saptami onwards at noon, making it a must-visit for those craving an authentic festive experience. Adding to the excitement, a special Dandiya night is also scheduled on Navami, blending Bengali tradition with Garba spirit in a vibrant celebration.

Bengaluru’s Durga Puja scene this year balances tradition, art, and community spirit. Whether you’re looking for grandeur or quiet devotion, there’s a pandal out there waiting just for you.