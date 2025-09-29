Durga Puja, Navratri festivities light up Gurugram condos, clubs, malls

Durga Puja and Navratri celebrations have taken over Gurugram, with condominiums, clubs, and commercial hubs hosting dandiya nights, flea markets, and cultural programmes that blend tradition with modern festivity, locals and organisers said. Central Park-1 saw women pair chaniya cholis with sneakers for a high-energy Dandiya Night, while Reach 3Roads prepped for dance, shopping and family fun. (Parveen Kumar/HT )

At DLF5’s Club5, one of Gurugram’s biggest Durga Puja celebrations began on September 28 with rituals and high-profile cultural performances. The five-day event concluded with the immersion ceremony and a collective sense of joy. “Durga Puja is not just a festival but a celebration of culture, faith, and togetherness. At Club5, we are committed to creating memorable experiences for our members, and this celebration was a testament to that spirit,” said Rajat Kumar, general manager DLF 5 Club. Organisers said the event reaffirmed Club5 as a hub for cultural and social engagement.

Elsewhere, Srishti Sangha at Dwarka Expressway created what residents called a new cultural landmark with inclusive celebrations. “Far from home, yet I’ve never felt closer to the spirit of community and belonging. Srishti Sangha brings together every generation with love and purpose,” said Soumika Mukherjee, a resident of ATS Kokoon. Another resident, Aritra Ghosh from Sector 72, added, “This year’s Panchami evening felt like a homecoming to Kolkata itself—the food, the ambience, and the cultural programmes made it unforgettable.”

At Central Park-1 on Golf Course Road, the condominium’s Dandiya Night became a highlight of Navratri as residents across generations joined the revelry. Women in colourful chaniya cholis paired with white sneakers created a buzz with their blend of tradition and comfort. “It was fun and stylish and allowed us to dance with full energy,” said Kaeshika Dewani a resident.

Meanwhile, at Reach 3Roads in Sector 70, anticipation is building for its Dandiya Night on Sunday. The open-air high street venue has promised an evening of dance and delight under festive lights, with a flea market featuring ethnic wear, jewellery, and home décor. Organisers said workshops, giveaways, and free entry are designed to make the event inclusive for families and youth alike.

AIPL’s properties have also launched a series of festive events. AIPL Joy Street is hosting a flea market from September 26 to 28, along with back-to-back Dandiya Nights on September 27 and 28. At AIPL Joy Central, visitors can enjoy shopping paired with a special Dandiya Night and live music on September 27, organisers said.

Similarly, Durga idols at Ambience Mall, Gurugram, have brought festive cheer with traditional themes, lights, décor, shopping, food stalls, and entertainment for visitors.

Omaxe organised Faridabad’s biggest “DHOLIDA Dandiya Festival” at World Street , featuring electrifying music, dance, shopping, and cultural celebrations, attracting massive participation and making it a grand festive extravaganza for families and friends.