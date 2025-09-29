Bengaluru traffic advisory: Navratri festivities, road work to cause congestion in these key areas

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued alerts for commuters over the next few days due to two major developments: festive celebrations at Palace Grounds and ongoing white-topping work on Sarjapur Road. White-topping work on Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru is set to begin September 30, causing additional delays. (PTI)

1. Traffic snarls expected on Bellary Road (September 28 – October 2) With large-scale Navratri and Durga Puja events scheduled at the Palace Grounds, heavy traffic is anticipated on Bellary Road from September 28 to October 2. Authorities urged commuters to plan their travel in advance, leave early, and explore alternative routes to avoid delays.

Significant footfall and increased vehicle movement around the venue are likely to cause bottlenecks, especially during evening hours. Traffic marshals will be deployed to manage flow, but congestion is expected nonetheless.