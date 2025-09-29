Bengaluru traffic advisory: Navratri festivities, road work to cause congestion in these key areas

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued alerts for commuters over the next few days due to two major developments: festive celebrations at Palace Grounds and ongoing white-topping work on Sarjapur Road.
1. Traffic snarls expected on Bellary Road (September 28 – October 2)
With large-scale Navratri and Durga Puja events scheduled at the Palace Grounds, heavy traffic is anticipated on Bellary Road from September 28 to October 2. Authorities urged commuters to plan their travel in advance, leave early, and explore alternative routes to avoid delays.
Significant footfall and increased vehicle movement around the venue are likely to cause bottlenecks, especially during evening hours. Traffic marshals will be deployed to manage flow, but congestion is expected nonetheless.
2. Sarjapur Road one-side closure for white-topping work (Starting September 30)
White-topping work will begin on September 30 on Sarjapur Road, from Automart Junction to Agara Junction, and will continue for approximately two months, the advisory stated. As a result, one side of the road will remain closed, impacting traffic movement in the area.
Traffic movement allowed:
Vehicles will be allowed to travel from Koramangala Jakkasandra towards Agara and Outer Ring Road.
No traffic will be allowed from Agara and Outer Ring Road towards Koramangala Jakkasandra.
Alternative routes:
Vehicles coming from the Outer Ring Road towards Koramangala can use the Agara Flyover upper ramp, enter the service road at either 19th Main Road or 14th Main Road upper ramp, proceed to 14th Main Road Junction, take a right turn, and continue towards Automart side.
The public is requested to cooperate with traffic personnel and follow signboards to ensure smooth movement during this period.