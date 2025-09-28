Bengaluru auto driver carries photo of late dog in vehicle, wins hearts with compassion

A Reddit post about an auto driver in Bengaluru has stirred emotions online after it revealed his deep bond with his late pet dog. A Bengaluru auto driver carrying his late dog’s picture moved Reddit users.(Reddit/Master-Musiciann)

The story was shared on the ‘IndianPets’ subreddit under the title, “An auto driver who carries his late dog’s picture with him every day!”

A Reddit user recounted how the incident took place during a summer internship in Bengaluru. “I booked an auto and told the guy I’d be a little late. When I reached, I saw him feeding street dogs some dog biscuits. Not Parle-G. Now the sweet part, he had this picture of a dog pasted in the front of his auto. It was his pet who had passed away just a month back. That cutie was only four months old,” the user wrote.

The passenger added that as a dog lover, the gesture left them deeply moved. “At the end of the ride, I gave him 100 extra to buy more biscuits for the dogs. He refused at first, but eventually took it after I told him it’s not for you, but for those cuties you feed. A small moment, but it really stayed with me.”

Check out the post here:

Social media users react with love

The heartfelt post quickly caught the attention of users, who flooded the comments section with supportive and emotional responses. One user commented, “Please let me know this person’s details. I will try to support him by using his services only for all errands whenever I am visiting my house in Bangalore. These kind of people are a treasure. We must encourage and support them.”

Another response simply said, “What a nice person,” while one user added, “This made my day.” Many others expressed admiration for the driver’s kindness, with one saying, “That’s so sweet,” and another remarking, “May he get double the love and kindness he spreads.”

“Made me tear up so hard. Poor puppy. I know this man definitely treated him so well,” a comment read.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)