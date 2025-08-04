Bengaluru auto driver spotted listening to Naval Ravikant podcast while driving, internet amazed

A photo of a Bengaluru auto rickshaw driver watching a podcast by Indian-origin entrepreneur and investor Naval Ravikant while navigating city traffic has gone viral, with social media users calling it the most "peak Bengaluru" moment they've seen in a while. X (formerly Twitter) user Priyanshu Tanwar shared the now-viral image.(X/@0xTanwar)

X (formerly Twitter) user Priyanshu Tanwar shared the now-viral image, capturing the driver’s small screen playing Ravikant’s podcast during a late-evening ride. The caption read, “It doesn’t get more peak Bengaluru than this.”

Check out his post here:

The post struck a chord with users familiar with the city’s tech-driven hustle culture, heavy traffic, and quirky street moments.

Several users praised the auto driver for making productive use of time by tuning into a podcast known for entrepreneurial and philosophical insights.

“Obviously you'd listen to my GOAT Naval while driving an auto rickshaw,” one user commented, while another added, “Listening to podcasts while navigating Bengaluru traffic, peak productivity in peak traffic.”

Others admired the driver’s intellectual curiosity and drive to learn amid daily chaos. “I have never been this BLR. It's like gladiators — if you recognize what rickshaw drivers go through every day. Highly commendable,” a user wrote. Another added, “I hope their families recognize what they are doing and honor them.”

However, not everyone missed the background details in the image. Some users cheekily pointed out a pothole visible on the road behind the rickshaw. “Yes, that pothole on the road is increasing the BLR aura in the background,” joked one user. Another quipped, “He will definitely increase the fare prices after learning how to get rich.”

