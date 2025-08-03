‘Highest road tax, highest road torture’: Bengaluru doctor’s viral post reignites outrage over bad traffic

A Bengaluru-based doctor’s scathing critique of the city’s failing civic infrastructure has struck a chord with thousands of residents fed up with endless traffic snarls and neglected roads. Dr Nandita Iyer, visibly frustrated after being stuck in traffic for nearly three hours to cover just 15 km via Varthur, took to social media to call out what she described as “total civic chaos” in India’s tech capital. Bengaluru doctor has called out the terrible traffic management in the city. (PTI)

Take a look at the post

“Bengaluru has the highest road tax in India — and also the highest suffering on the road,” Dr Iyer wrote in a strongly worded post. “Giant pothole-ridden roads, endless bottlenecks, zero traffic policing, and rampant wrong-side driving. It’s heartbreaking and disappointing.”

Her post, shared on X, quickly resonated with citizens who face similar ordeals on a daily basis. While narrating her ordeal, Dr Iyer also expressed frustration over what she termed the government’s apathy towards law-abiding, tax-paying citizens. “There’s no incentive to follow the rules, and no consequences for those who break them with impunity,” she said, adding that she fears nothing will change despite speaking out.

“There is no accountability. Our taxes aren’t improving our lives, they’re just lining politicians’ pockets,” she wrote, summing up the collective disappointment felt by many urban Indians.

Her remarks have triggered widespread debate online, with several users chiming in from other metros like Mumbai and Pune, sharing their own grievances. “You’re not alone. The situation is equally bad in Pune and we prioritized flashy airports and stadiums over basic infrastructure like roads,” one user commented. Another pointed out the health risks such long commutes pose, especially for daily travelers navigating such road conditions.