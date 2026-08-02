English-speaking India’s King Lear moment

Some weeks ago, four of us, women aged between 60 and 70, entered a lift at an upscale (but not luxury) housing society on Sohna Road, Gurgaon. We were laughing and talking. The lift stopped mid-way and three little girls came in, with two depressed-looking teenaged maids. One of the girls, aged about six, stared at us and said loudly, ‘Look at these old ladies.’ King Lear is perhaps the ultimate depiction of how the old are mistreated. (Representational Photo/Unsplash)

A child that age would not act this way unless she had heard similar sentiments expressed by adults. I shudder to think how the less powerful, such as workers and dependent old people, are treated in such a household.

For decades, I have told American students that Indians do not address older people or strangers by their first names but routinely address them by kinship terms, for which the equivalents in English are ‘Aunty’ and ‘Uncle.’ I now need to modify this generalization.

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While the practice continues amongst the poor and the middle class, especially those who are not primarily English-speaking, and also amongst somewhat older people across class, it may no longer hold true for the English-speaking upper-middle class youth. In the last two decades, young Indian and Indian-origin stand-up comedians, both in India and in the West, have turned the words ‘Aunty’ and ‘Uncle’ into insults.

Comedians and social media videos present middle-class ways of talking and behaving as embarrassing features of older people. Examples include ‘uncles’ walking, clapping or laughing as forms of exercise, ‘aunties’ chatting, and older people singing and dancing at weddings. Such behaviour is not considered modern (that is, western) enough.

Those considered modern are the young people we saw at the Jantar Mantar protests, all of them using the filthiest abuses for the Prime Minister (PM) and his deceased mother. Some taunt the working-class policemen on duty, sarcastically calling them ‘police uncle,’ and one compares soldiers’ uniforms to toilet cleaner. A few women from lower-income backgrounds, imitating upper-class women by dressing like them and behaving like them, also spoke like them.

We are used to internet trolls using abusive language while hiding behind made-up names. However, several young women, jeans-clad and fashionable, look confidently into cameras as they voice filthy sexual as well as scatological ideas. One smiles gleefully as she threatens to sodomise the elected PM, who is her grandfather’s age, with her slipper.

Every generation has protested and we have all participated in protests. But I have never before heard use such language at a protest. Bias against the old seems to drive this language. Being ‘youth’ or ‘Gen Z’ is seen as an inherent virtue. Everyone is young and grows old. Just being young or old is not a sign of being right.