‘Every kid in Bengaluru should study in Kannada’: Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu slams English-medium obsession

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has reignited the national debate on the role of English in India’s education system by advocating for a ‘regional language first’ approach. In a detailed post on X , Vembu argued that India’s overdependence on English as the medium of instruction is a colonial legacy that continues to widen the gap between urban elites and rural youth. Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu.(Image via Twitter)

Also Read - Bengaluru resident questions city’s liveability after 9 years: 'We’re all just surviving'

Take a look at the post

Highlighting the deep societal divisions created by English fluency, Vembu questioned the long-standing assumption that English-medium education is the only path to global competitiveness. “Should we still value English as the medium of instruction? Learning English as a language is important, but teaching subjects like maths, history or medicine in English makes little sense,” he wrote.

In his post, Vembu cited European countries such as the Netherlands as examples where native languages are prioritised in classrooms, despite strong global presence. “The Netherlands, which has only a quarter of Tamil Nadu’s population, mandates Dutch as the medium of instruction, and children adapt swiftly,” he pointed out.

Focusing on Karnataka, Vembu argued that students in Bengaluru should be educated in Kannada, not just learn it as a subject. “Yes, that means every child in Bengaluru should study in Kannada. Similarly, children in Chennai must study in Tamil. Language builds cultural connection. When we ignore this, we risk alienating children from their roots,” he stated.

Also Read - Bengaluru Metro becomes lifeline: Liver transported via Namma Metro for transplant in landmark operation

The Zoho founder stressed that India’s current obsession with English has become a modern-day class barrier often more divisive than caste, particularly for youth in rural and semi-urban areas. “This English-status syndrome is holding back millions of our young minds. The idea that English-medium education in government schools will solve this divide has failed repeatedly,” he added.

Vembu also pushed back against the idea that fluency in English is essential for success in the tech industry. “At Zoho, we develop advanced tools like compilers and backend systems, yet English proficiency was never a hiring filter. Our engineers, many of whom speak only Tamil, read English documentation as needed, just like engineers in Japan, Korea or Germany do,” he said.

He further noted that non-Tamil employees at Zoho who move to Tamil Nadu adapt by learning Tamil to collaborate effectively. “We do it abroad when we settle in non-English-speaking countries. Why can’t we do the same here, in our own land?” he asked.