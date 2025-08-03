Bengaluru resident questions city’s liveability after 9 years: 'We’re all just surviving'

A Reddit post from a long-time Bengaluru resident has stirred conversation online, highlighting the growing frustrations shared by many locals amidst the city’s rapid urban expansion. The user, who has lived in Bengaluru for nine years, expressed concerns about the steadily declining quality of life and the increasing challenges of everyday living in the city. A Reddit post on Bengaluru's daily struggles sparked many responses.(PTI)

A city of contrasts

In a post titled "Is Bengaluru becoming unlivable or are we just burnt out?", the user wrote, “I’ve been living in Bengaluru for 9 years now. Came here for the weather, tech scene, and that promise of “better quality of life”. But lately, it feels like we’re all just surviving”

They detailed common urban challenges that have become part of daily life for many in the city. These include “three hours in traffic to travel 12 km,” “ ₹30K plus rent for a 1BHK with zero parking,” and the frustration of juggling “seven different apps to book a cab and none are available.” The post also mentioned the worsening impact of unpredictable rain and clogged drainage, along with autorickshaws “rejecting more people than dating apps.”

Despite these issues, the user clarified their affection for the city, adding, “Don’t get me wrong, I love this city. But lately it’s been feeling like a toxic relationship: high highs and very low lows.”

A relatable outcry

The post resonated with many users, who shared their own experiences. One commenter wrote, “It’s not just you. I moved here for a job and now feel trapped by the very things that brought me in.” Another added, “The traffic is soul-crushing. I spend more time commuting than with my family.”

A user who recently left the city remarked, “I shifted to Hyderabad last year and the difference in daily stress is unbelievable.” Meanwhile, one user noted, “It’s the weather that still keeps me going. I travel often and Bengaluru still feels like home despite everything.”

Another person commented, “Bengaluru was magical a decade ago. Now it feels like it’s bursting at the seams.” Echoing similar thoughts, someone else shared, “Even the tech scene is starting to feel stagnant with rising costs and poor infrastructure.”