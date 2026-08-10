Noida authority orders test of steel in skywalk, drain projects

NOIDA: The Noida authority said on Sunday to have ordered quality tests on steel being used in the under-construction Sector 51-52 skywalk, and an RCC drain between sectors 50 and 51. The move came after an inspection found alleged sub-standard steel being used at the two sites, said officials. (HT Archive)

The move came after an inspection found alleged sub-standard steel being used at the two sites, said officials.

“The Authority will take harsh action against the contractors if the steel fails to meet prescribed quality standards. The concerned manager has also been asked to submit an explanation regarding the use of the material. After the reports the Authority will take appropriate action,” said S P Singh, general manager, Noida authority, in a media statement.

The Authority’s technical audit cell has collected steel samples from both projects and will get them tested by specialised institutions such as IIT Delhi, IIT Roorkee or Shriram Institute for Industrial Research, Delhi, said officials, adding that the payments to the contractors have also been ordered to be withheld until the test reports are received.

The officials of work circles 1 to 5 have also been directed to ensure that cement, steel, bitumen and other construction materials used in the ongoing and proposed projects meet prescribed standards. The Authority has said such materials should be tested by specialised institutions before payments are released, said officials.

Notably, the Sector 51-52 skywalk, whose main elevated structure is largely ready, has been facing delays over an obstruction at the entry point near the Sector 51 Metro station. A beam at the station is blocking access, prompting the Authority to modify and extend the skywalk by around 100 metres.

Officials have said the extension is expected to make the facility operational within a month.

The L-shaped, air-conditioned skywalk, equipped with travelators, was launched in March 2023 with a one-year completion target. The project subsequently faced several hurdles, including construction restrictions imposed by the National Green Tribunal during winter, said officials.

The design was also changed after an underground metro cable was discovered during excavation, they said, adding that the structure was initially planned on single pillars but was redesigned with a two-column support system.