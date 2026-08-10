22-year-old Maharashtra man sexually abuses minors, blackmails them using photos; arrested

Nandurbar town police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing minors and adults and subsequently blackmailing them using videos and photographs. The police said that the alleged offences took place over a period of time from 2022. (Representational Photo/HT)

The accused, Chetan Koli, a resident of Nandurbar town, works as a salesman at a local liquor shop. He was produced before a court on Saturday and remanded to police custody till August 12.

200 obscene videos recovered Nandurbar superintendent of police Ashwini Sanap said that the police has seized mobile phones belonging to Koli containing nearly 200 obscene videos and several photographs. “We received a tipoff a couple of days ago and began investigating the matter before arresting him. So far, we have identified 18 victims, including 13 minors. We are making efforts to ascertain whether there are any more victims,” Sanap said. The accused appears to be a habitual offender; she said.

Lured victims with money, recorded videos According to Sandeep Patil, senior police inspector, Nandurbar town police station, Koli allegedly lured his victims with money before sexually abusing them. He recorded videos and took photographs during the encounters and later used these to blackmail his victims into further sexual acts, the police said.

“The videos have been sent for forensic examination,” Patil said.

The police said that the alleged offences took place over a period of time from 2022.

A suo moto case has been registered against Koli under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Juvenile Justice Act and Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Nandurbar police have appealed to all those who may have been subjected to similar abuse by the accused to approach them and register a complaint without fear.