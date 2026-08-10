Over 2 lakh bedroll items stolen from Pune trains

More than 206,000 bedroll items worth ₹2.81 crore have gone missing from air-conditioned trains originating from Pune over the past five years, drawing attention to the problem of passengers taking railway-provided linen and other amenities with them after their journey, according to the Pune railway division. Bedsheets account for the highest share of the missing items, followed by pillow covers, face towels, blankets and pillows. The Pune railway administration supplies bedrolls to around 30 trains departing from Pune railway station every day. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“The entire responsibility of providing bedrolls to passengers and ensuring their safe collection rests with the private contractor. We have audited the material that went missing in the Pune division over the past five years and recovered ₹2.81 crore as compensation from the contractor’s bills. Passengers are also expected to cooperate and help prevent the loss of public property,” said Hemant Kumar Behera, spokesperson, Pune railway division.

The Pune railway administration supplies bedrolls to around 30 trains departing from Pune railway station every day. The bedrolls provided to passengers travelling in AC coaches include bedsheets, pillow covers, blankets, towels and face towels. While the items are supplied for use during the train journey, railway officials said that some passengers take these items with them when getting off the train, particularly at stations where passengers alight in a hurry during late-night or early-morning hours.

As per railway rules, the private contractor responsible for supplying bedrolls is also responsible for collecting the items from the passengers before they reach their respective destinations. The collected linen is subsequently counted at the terminating station, and any shortage is assessed based on the prescribed value of the missing material. The amount is then recovered from the contractor’s bill or security deposit.

According to the Pune railway division, an audit of the missing bedroll material over the past five years has estimated its total value at ₹2.81 crore. The railway has recovered the entire amount from the concerned private contractors, ensuring that the loss is not directly borne by the railway administration. However, officials pointed out that contractors may subsequently recover the cost from the staff responsible for handling and collecting the bedrolls, placing an additional burden on frontline workers.

Railway officials have therefore appealed to passengers to return the bedroll items before alighting from trains and avoid taking railway property home. The repeated loss of linen not only adds to the cost of maintaining passenger amenities but also creates an operational burden for staff and contractors responsible for collecting and replenishing the material.