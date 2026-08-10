Bareilly: 4 detained for selling non-veg food on Kanwar Yatra routes

In the first incident, police received information on Saturday evening that chicken biryani was allegedly being sold at a shop near the old Roadways bus stand in Bahedi. According to police, the shopkeepers had previously been warned against selling non-vegetarian food during the pilgrimage.

The action followed directions issued by the administration to traders operating along designated Kanwar routes not to sell meat, chicken, fish or other non-vegetarian food during the month.

Four people were detained after police raided two shops allegedly selling non-vegetarian food along designated Kanwar Yatra routes in Bareilly district, officials said on Sunday.

Police detain shopkeepers Police raided the shop and detained two shopkeepers, identified as Salman, a resident of Lodhipur, and Raees. Following the raid, the shop’s tin shed and counter were removed. Bahedi circle officer Arun Kumar Singh said the action was taken after the alleged violation despite prior instructions issued to traders.

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Later, police conducted another raid near the bakery area and detained two more people in connection with the alleged sale of non-vegetarian food.

The action comes amid heightened security and administrative monitoring across Bareilly district as thousands of Kanwariyas travel along designated routes during Sawan. Authorities are conducting checks along the Bareilly-Bahedi route and other major pilgrimage corridors to ensure compliance with the instructions.

Circle officer Arun Kumar Singh said traders had already been informed about the restrictions on the sale of non-vegetarian food along major Kanwar routes during Sawan. He warned that any further violations would invite action in accordance with the law.