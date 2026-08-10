Waterlogging in Gurugram revives concerns about ponds, rainwater system gaps

Residents also alleged that the eight RWH structures in the sector’s parks did not function properly, leaving the parks waterlogged. “If the Jharsa pond and the RWH structures were working, we would not have suffered so much,” said Virender Singh, joint secretary of the RWA.

“The Jharsa pond is located higher than the roads, and the catchment area is encroached upon. The pond area has been reduced to one acre while a large park has been developed around it. The stormwater drains were also choked. If this pond is properly revived, this problem can be solved to a large extent,” he said.

Sector 40 witnessed severe waterlogging on August 6 and August 7, resulting in the roads developing large potholes and vehicles breaking down. Abhimanyu Yadav, president, sector 40 RWA, said water could neither enter the Jharsa pond nor flow into drains.

Residents in sectors 40 and 9 have flagged issues in storm-water drainage and rainwater harvesting systems in the area, highlighting the heavy waterlogging in sectors 40 and 9 after rains last week.

When asked about the issue, Sandeep Dundwal, executive engineer, MCG, said steps were being taken to ensure storm water enters the pond through drains. “We have also proposed that two acres of land in the park be dug for expanding the pond so that it takes more water. The functioning of RWH structures will also be checked,” he said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gurugram recorded 57 mm of rain up to 8.30 am on Thursday and 96.5 mm between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 am on Saturday at its NorthCap University automatic weather station. The IMD’s Gurgaon city station recorded 92mm over the same 24-hour period.

Jharsa pond, a 100-year-old water body, is now spread over an acre. Residents said construction and encroachments have reduced its ability to receive water. An HT spotcheck on Thursday found the pond higher than the road, encroachments in the adjoining park and buffaloes being reared there.

Similar issues were seen in Sector 9, near the seven-eight-acre Basai pond, where there was heavy waterlogging, although more than half the pond remained empty.

Inderjit Chauhan, the RWA president, said proper storm-water drainage, functional RWH structures and diversion of water to the pond were urgently needed. He said several drains were encroached upon. “Some work on drainage has started and we hope that next year the situation improves,” he added.

Vivek Kamboj, a Gurugram-based environmentalist, argued against altering ponds for beautification, as parks surrounding them can obstruct natural inlet channels. “Parks are being developed around the ponds which block the natural flow of water inlet channels… There is an urgent need to revive the ponds,” he said.

Vishwajeet Chaudhary, additional CEO, GMDA, said the authority was working with other agencies to revive ponds and would examine the issues at Jharsa pond and Basai pond. “We have built large drains, but now the focus will be on reviving ponds and building better RWH structures. Officials have been asked to look into the issue.”

Earlier this month, GMDA CEO PC Meena told HT that the construction of three of five announced pilot RWH structures was completed. “We obtained a Geological Survey of India map identifying the city’s aquifers and will align the new rainwater-harvesting structures with them to ensure their effectiveness... Our focus will be on harvesting rainwater through various means instead of letting it flow into Yamuna,” he told HT.