MCG warns Gurugram property owners of action over illegal land-use, building

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has warned property owners of stringent action against illegal change of land use, unauthorised construction, encroachments and occupation of public land, with enforcement costs to be recovered from violators. The civic body said violators may have to obtain fire and pollution NOCs and bear the cost of removing unauthorised structures and encroachments. (HT Archive)

The public notice, issued on Saturday by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, directs plot and building owners to ensure compliance with applicable land-use norms, building by-laws and statutory requirements. The corporation said action would be initiated after following due legal procedure.

“The MCG will take stringent action against unauthorised construction, illegal change of land use, encroachments and occupation of public land. Property owners must ensure that their buildings and premises comply with the applicable norms and have all requisite approvals and No Objection Certificates (NOCs),” Dahiya said.

The notice was issued in pursuance of directions of the Supreme Court in SLP (C) No. 8044/2025, Loganathan v. State of Tamil Nadu, concerning effective action against violations of statutory provisions, unauthorised constructions and change of land use.

The MCG said properties within its jurisdiction cannot be used for purposes other than those permitted under applicable land-use provisions without prior approval from the competent authority. It also said no person can erect or re-erect a building without the required permission under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, and Haryana Building Code-2017.

The corporation said surveys found unauthorised buildings where owners allegedly lacked conversion or change-of-land-use permissions, approved building plans, occupation certification and mandatory NOCs, including those from the fire department and Haryana State Pollution Control Board.

It also flagged properties where owners had obtained building-plan approval online but subsequently subdivided plots or converted land for commercial use, as well as violations involving statutory setbacks and parking.

The notice also listed unauthorised ramps over public roads and streets and temporary or semi-permanent structures such as tin sheds, khokhas, kiosks and dhabas on green belts, roadsides and other public spaces. Street-vendor encroachments at busy markets and along major roads were also flagged for obstructing vehicular and pedestrian movement and contributing to waterlogging.

The MCG said violators would be directed to bring properties into conformity, obtain requisite NOCs, and face legal proceedings if they failed to comply. Costs of removing violations would be recovered from them.