Faith on their shoulders, futures in their hearts: Meet the Gen Z Kanwariyas in Varanasi

With a Kanwar balanced on his shoulder and dressed in a saffron T-shirt and shorts, 19-year-old BCA student Bhagwant Upadhyay walks with purpose. He is one of a group of 50 Gen Z Kanwariyas currently making their way from Varanasi to a Lord Shiva temple in Jaunpur. Between the long stretches of their journey, these young minds fond time to contemplate their future goals and the strength of their faith. A few among the group of 50 Gen Z Kanwariyas currently making their way from Varanasi to a Lord Shiva temple in Jaunpur. (HT)

Bhagwant is accompanied by Divyanshu Vishwakarma, an eighth-grade student; Lucky Upadhyay, a ninth-grade student; and Sunny Chauhan, a factory worker from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. All hailing from Jaunpur district and aged between 16 and 25, these young pilgrims are driven as much by their career ambitions as they are by their religious faith.

For Bhagwant, the pilgrimage is a time for both spiritual reflection and future planning. “I want to become a cybersecurity expert, which is why I am pursuing a Bachelor of Computer Applications,” he said. While he is aware of recent protests, such as those regarding NEET paper leaks, he prefers to remain focused on his personal goals. “I am aware of the recent political protests, but I don’t want to discuss that. I am focused on my goal. Yes, there should be qualitative improvement in the education system from top to bottom,” he asserted.

Bhagwant collected Gangajal in the urns hanging from his Kanwar after taking a holy dip in the Ganga. He plans to offer the water at a local Shiva temple near his home in Jaunpur upon his return.