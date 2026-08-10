DTCP flags violations at 500 Sushant Lok-1 homes, action to follow

Three teams from the enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Sunday identified violations at around 500 houses during a survey of Sushant Lok phase one, officials said. Action will be initiated against owners for illegal constructions and commercial activities being operated from residential properties.

The teams, led by district town planner (enforcement) Amit Madholia, surveyed blocks A, B and C to identify building plan violations, construction in stilt areas, encroachments on roads and public spaces and illegal commercial units operating from residential houses.

“During the survey it was found that in several houses stilt parking areas were used for the construction of rooms and halls. Several of these were being used for commercial activities. Many houses have grocery stores, property dealing offices, clinics, beauty parlours, restaurants, and similar establishments. Some houses are being operated as PGs (paying guest accommodations) and guest houses. These are in violation of rules, and now action will be initiated against the property owners,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement.

Madholia said a list of properties violating rules had been prepared and show-cause notices would be issued from the coming week. “If a satisfactory reply is not received, restoration orders will be issued, followed by demolition and sealing operations,” he added.