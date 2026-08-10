Two-wheeler accidents: 3 killed, 1 injured in two Gurugram crashes

Two people were killed and another seriously injured after a scooter carrying three people crashed into a stationary truck on the Dwarka Expressway near BPTP Society around 8pm on Saturday, police said. The truck was allegedly parked on the flyover without road-safety equipment or warning signs, they added. The scooter collided with the unattended truck near BPTP Society around 8pm on Saturday. (HT)

The victims were identified as Lakshya Gehlot, a resident of Kakrola in Delhi, and Nidhi, a resident of Vikas Nagar in west Delhi, officers added. Ankita Kumari, a resident of Kotla Vihar in New Delhi, was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Palam Vihar, police said.

According to a complaint filed by an eyewitness, the three were travelling ahead of him when their scooter hit the stationary truck. All three fell and sustained serious injuries. Passers-by took the two women to a private hospital in Palam Vihar, while Lakshya was taken to another private hospital in Sector 100. He was declared dead during treatment, while Nidhi also died of her injuries, police said. The ages of the victims were not confirmed at the time of publication.

A police team found the scooter and truck at the spot after receiving information about the accident. The unattended truck was later moved to the police post’s premises with the help of a private crane.