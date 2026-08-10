Reporter’s Diary: FIFA finale and a tragedy that two families will bear

Sometimes, fate unfolds with a cruelty that is difficult to comprehend. For two childhood friends, Dipank Malik, 20, and Saksham Sachdeva, 22, a night spent watching the 2026 FIFA World Cup finale together on a giant screen on Sohna Road ended with both losing their lives on the Dwarka Expressway in the early hours of July 20. A truck allegedly changed lanes and braked suddenly on Dwarka Expressway, causing the car carrying three friends to crash and killing two. (HT)

Malik, a resident of Vani Vihar, and Sachdeva, who lived in Vijay Vihar, both adjacent localities in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, had grown up together. Malik was a third-year engineering student, while Sachdeva was into the event management business. Their families had watched them grow up, and, once they were given the freedom to venture out on their own, the two rarely made plans without each other.

On July 19, they learnt about a place on Sohna Road that would screen the FIFA final on a giant screen. They decided almost immediately that it was where they wanted to be. Sachdeva also brought along his friend Pragati Vashishth, 20, in his car.

For two to two-and-a-half hours, the friends enjoyed the match to their core before leaving for home. That journey, however, abruptly ended much before destination. A truck driver allegedly changed lanes and suddenly braked on the Dwarka Expressway, triggering a crash when the trio’s car rear ended it. Malik and Sachdeva died, while Vashishth survived with critical injuries.