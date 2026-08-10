TAIT-3 candidates face glitches on Pavitra portal as deadline nears

Candidates eligible for Maharashtra’s recruitment of 30,209 Shikshan Sevak and teacher posts have reported glitches on the Pavitra portal, saying they have been unable to log in, receive OTPs, generate or verify preference lists and complete the locking process despite repeated attempts. Based on the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) 2025, candidates are required to generate and lock their post-wise preferences within the deadline. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The preference-filling process began on August 6 and will remain open until August 11. Based on the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) 2025, candidates are required to generate and lock their post-wise preferences within the deadline.

Candidates said they had waited nearly 15 months after appearing for the examination for the recruitment advertisement and were now worried that technical issues could prevent them from completing the process.

Santosh Magar, president of the DT. Ed BED Students Association, said candidates had waited a considerable period for the recruitment process to begin.

“The administration had sufficient time to prepare the system, but technical problems have surfaced once the process has begun. Candidates are repeatedly trying to log in, sometimes even staying awake overnight in the hope that the portal will function smoothly, but the problems continue,” Magar said.

Sonaji Patil, a candidate, said the problems included login failures, missing OTPs and difficulties generating or viewing preference lists.

“At times we are unable to log in, while in some cases the OTP does not arrive. There are instances where the preference list is not visible or cannot be generated, and we are also reporting discrepancies in the preferences displayed on the portal. After changes were made to the preference process, candidates were asked to regenerate their preferences and delete their earlier preferences, which has added to the confusion,” Patil said.

Candidates have sought an extension of the preference-filling window, saying portal-related problems should not deprive them of an opportunity to participate in the recruitment.

Sandeep Kamble, president of the Yuva Education Association, said candidates had faced difficulties from the start of the process.

“The department should consider extending the deadline by at least 10 to 15 days so that candidates who are unable to complete the process due to technical problems are not disadvantaged,” Kamble said.

Of the 2,28,808 candidates who registered for TAIT 2025, 2,11,308 appeared for the examination and 1,70,108 completed self-certification, making them eligible for recruitment.

A total of 19,881 posts will be filled without interviews, while 10,328 posts at private institutions will involve interviews.

Education commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh said the department was aware of the glitches and working to improve portal accessibility.

“We are working on the website, and there are still two days available for candidates to complete the preference-filling process. We will assess how many candidates are able to complete the process by the last day. If a significant number of candidates are unable to complete it, the deadline will definitely be extended,” Singh said.